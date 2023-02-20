News
Kremlin Warns Moldova As Tensions Rise Following Coup Plot Allegations
The Kremlin has urged Moldova to exercise caution in its statements about Russian forces stationed in the breakaway Transdniester region just days after a new pro-Western government led by Prime Minister Dorin Recean was sworn in.
Speaking one week after President Maia Sandu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made public comments about an alleged Russian plan to organize a coup in Moldova, masked by opposition protests in Chisinau, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia remains a "responsible party" in Transdniester and continues to perform its "respective tasks" as a peacekeeping force.
Mostly-Russian-speaking Transdniester declared independence from Moldova in 1990 over fears Chisinau could seek reunification with neighboring Romania, with which it shares a common history and language.
The two sides fought a short but bloody war in the spring of 1992 that ended when Russian troops stationed in Transdniester intervened on the separatists' side. They have have claimed to be acting as peacekeepers since.
Some analysts have said that if Russia's war against Ukraine spreads, Moldova is likely one of the next targets for Moscow.
Newly appointed Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean last week called for the demilitarization of Transdniester and the withdrawal of the remaining 1,100 Russian troops from the region.
"We would recommend our Moldovan interlocutors to be very cautious about such statements," Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow on February 20, adding that relations between the two countries were "very tense."
Sandu has repeatedly accused Russia of trying to destabilize Moldova and called for the withdrawal of Russian forces from the region.
Last week she said she had received documents from Ukrainian security services that outlined a Moscow-orchestrated plot with the help of foreign saboteurs allegedly aimed at toppling the country's leadership, preventing it from joining the European Union, and using it in the war against Ukraine.
Zelenskiy previously told a European Union summit on February 9 that Kyiv had "intercepted the plan for the destruction of Moldova by Russian intelligence."
The U.S. State Department said that, while reports about the plot had not been independently confirmed, it is "certainly not outside the bounds of Russian behavior, and we absolutely stand with the Moldovan government and the Moldovan people."
Russia has denied it is plotting to destabilize Moldova, calling the claims “completely unfounded and unsubstantiated."
Several thousand people protested in Chisinau against Sandu and the country's pro-Western government on February 19, with many in the crowd linked to the Russia-friendly Shor Party, which is led by politician and businessman Ilan Shor, who fled Moldova in 2019 after Sandu’s election.
On February 10, a Russian sea-launched cruise missile crossed through Moldovan airspace before it landed in Ukraine as part of a mass missile attack. Following the incident, Moldova summoned the Russian ambassador.
Japan To Give Ukraine $5.5 Billion, Host Online G7 Summit With Zelenskiy
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced a new $5.5 billion financial aid package for Ukraine and will mark the first anniversary of the war on February 24 by hosting an online Group of Seven summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Kishida, speaking at a global forum in Tokyo organized by a Japanese think tank, said Ukraine still suffers under the Russian invasion and its people need help to rebuild their daily lives and infrastructure that's been badly damaged by Russian attacks. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Bulgarian Police Find 43 Migrants In Van
Bulgarian police have found a van carrying 43 migrants near the town of Ihtiman, 55 kilometers southeast of the capital, Sofia. Sofia District Prosecutor Natalia Nikolova told the media that 10 of the migrants were children. She said all of the migrants appeared to be healthy. The discovery comes after 18 migrants were found dead on February 17 in an abandoned truck near Sofia. Another 34 people were found in serious condition. Five people have been charged in that case. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Russia Sells Weapons At Abu Dhabi Arms Fair Despite Sanctions Over Ukraine War
Russia offered weapons for sale on February 20 at a biennial arms fair in the United Arab Emirates, ranging from Kalashnikov assault rifles to missile systems -- despite facing sanctions from the West over its war on Ukraine. The event, known as the International Defense Exhibition and Conference and held in Abu Dhabi, underscores how the Gulf Arab federation has sought to embrace Moscow while balancing ties to the West. As Russia's war on Ukraine approaches its first anniversary, Russian money continues to flood into Dubai's red-hot real estate market. To read the original story from AP, click here.
'Most Urgent Issue': Borrell Urges EU To Boost Ammunition Output To Help Ukraine Fight Russia
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called on the 27-member bloc to speed up production and delivery of ammunition for Ukraine, saying that the outcome of the war with Russia could be determined by it.
"It is the most urgent issue," Borrell said on February 20 as he arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.
"If we fail on that, the result of the war is in danger," he added, noting that Russian forces fire about 50,000 rounds a day.
"Ukraine needs to be at the same level of capacity. They have artillery, but they lack ammunition," Borrell said.
During the Munich Security Conference, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas outlined a proposed procedure for the European Union to purchase ammunition for Ukrainian defense on behalf of member states.
Under the proposal, member states would make money available to the EU, which would award large contracts to munitions producers, enabling them to ramp up production. A similar program was created during the COVID-19 pandemic to facilitate vaccine production.
“Russia uses daily [what] the European Union produces per month, and in the current military industry capabilities, we can reach the need of Ukraine [in] around six years, so this is fully unacceptable,” Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu told reporters in Brussels on February 20 ahead of the meeting.
Borrell, who was also present in Munich, endorsed the proposal and said the bloc was “working” on the idea.
The meeting in Brussels, which is also being attended by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, is due to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as a fresh package of punitive measures against Moscow.
EU foreign ministers are also due to meet with Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu.
Borrell also said that he told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that supplying weapons to Russia would be a "red line" in the bloc's relationship with Beijing.
"He told me that they are not going to do it, that they don't plan to do it. But we will remain vigilant," Borrell said.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier warned China that delivering weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine would draw “serious consequences.”
With reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and AFP
'Ukraine Stands. Democracy Stands': Biden Makes Unannounced Visit To Kyiv As War Rages
KYIV -- U.S. President Joe Biden has left Kyiv after spending more than five hours in the Ukrainian capital in a visit to underscore Washington's support for Ukraine just days ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of its neighbor, a move that has rattled global security.
Biden met his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, at the Mariyinskiy Palace in the center of the Ukrainian capital on February 20 and promised $500 million in new arms deliveries at a time when Western allies are looking to project a united front against Russia, which is expected to launch a new offensive in the war in the coming weeks.
“One year later, Kyiv stands,” Biden said as he spoke from a podium decorated with the U.S. and Ukrainian flags. “And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you.”
In an earlier statement announcing the visit, Biden said he was making the unannounced visit to reaffirm Washington's "unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity."
"[Russian President Vladimir Putin] is counting on us not sticking together.... He thought he could outlast us. I don’t think he’s thinking that right now. God knows what he’s thinking, but I don’t think he’s thinking that. But he’s just been plain wrong. Plain wrong,” Biden added.
Zelenskiy called the visit an "extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians" as they near the one-year anniversary of the invasion on February 24.
“Right now, in Ukraine, the destiny of the international order...is being decided,” Zelenskiy said through an interpreter to Biden.
On the ground, the effects of Biden's visit to a population that has had to endure a year of attacks were palpable.
Yulia Payevska, a 54-year-old Ukrainian paramedic and founder of a volunteer ambulance corps called Taira's Angels, said the U.S. president's visit to St. Michael's Cathedral in Kyiv was key because it "showed respect for our struggle and lost ones."
It also had broader implications, she said.
"I think this is, first of all, a demonstration to the Russians that nobody is afraid of them; the free world has finally realized that they are not as scary as they would like it to believe," she said.
Olena Shkarinska, a 45-year-old housewife in Kyiv said the U.S. president's visit "shows that his [Biden's] support is serious."
Biden stopped in Kyiv as he traveled from the United States to neighboring Poland for a visit. Speculation he'd make such a stop had been rampant, but many thought that it wouldn't happen given that neither Ukraine nor its allies have control over the airspace where Biden needed to fly.
WATCH: U.S. President Joe Biden said "Kyiv stands and Ukraine stands" during a surprise visit to the country on February 20, days before the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. Speaking alongside his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, he added: "Americans stand with you and the world stands with you."
Details of how Biden arrived -- and on which mode of transport -- were very limited, but AP quoted the White House as saying that “basic communication with the Russians occurred to ensure deconfliction” shortly before Biden’s visit in an effort to avoid any miscalculation that could bring the two countries into direct conflict.
During the visit, Biden announced another delivery of $500 million worth of "critical equipment" to Ukraine, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect Ukrainians from aerial bombardments. Later this week, he said Washington would announce additional sanctions against elites and companies "that are trying to evade or backfill Russia’s war machine."
The visit comes as Russian forces continue to pound military positions and civilian settlements in eastern and southern Ukraine, despite what Zelenskiy called "extraordinarily significant" Russian losses in key disputed areas of the Donetsk region.
Russia carried out 10 missile strikes and 25 air strikes in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions as well as the southern Zaporizhzhya region, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report, adding that 62 attacks from multiple rocket launchers were also registered along the front line.
"The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtar directions," it said.
The General Staff said civilians were wounded and killed in the shelling, without offering details. It warned that the threat of Russian strikes remained high across Ukraine.
Zelenskiy said on February 19 that his forces had inflicted “extraordinarily significant” losses on Russia’s military in the fighting in Donetsk around Bakhmut and Vuhledar, a town that is close to the dividing line between the eastern and the southern theaters of the war.
“The situation is very difficult,” Zelenskiy said in a video address on February 19.
“We are breaking the occupier and are inflicting extremely significant losses on Russia. I repeat again and again: The more Russia loses there, the faster we will be able to end this war with the victory of Ukraine.”
Ukrainian military drone footage posted last week appeared to show Russian lost nearly 30 armored vehicles, including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, in fighting around Vuhledar, which had a population of about 14,000 before the war.
Ukraine reportedly has also suffered heavy losses, but neither side has provided casualty figures for its forces, and battlefield claims are difficult to independently verify.
With reporting by Aleksander Palikot in Kyiv, AFP, Reuters, and dpa
- By Current Time
'Navalny' Wins BAFTA Award For Best Documentary
The documentary Navalny, directed by Canadian director Daniel Roer, has won the BAFTA, Britain's premier film award, for best documentary. The film, which won the award at a ceremony in London on February 19, follows the events surrounding the poisoning of the Russian opposition politician in August 2020, including his treatment and rehabilitation in Germany, his attempts to investigate the incident, and the Kremlin critic's arrest and imprisonment upon his return to Moscow. The film has not been shown publicly in Russia. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Jailed Activist Pivovarov Finally Located In Notorious Russian Penal Colony
Associates of Andrei Pivovarov say the jailed activist has been located in a cell-type room (PKT) at the notorious IK-7 penal colony in Segezha after relatives and rights groups demanded information about his current whereabouts following what they called his "forced disappearance."
Pivovarov, the former executive director of the now-defunct pro-democracy Open Russia movement, was detained in May 2021 after being taken off a Warsaw-bound plane just before takeoff from St. Petersburg and sentenced to four years in prison in July 2022 on a charge of heading an "undesirable organization."
His family and lawyers had complained that he had been incommunicado since January 18.
"At first, Andrei was hidden from everyone for 30 days, without his relatives being told where he was, and then they sent him to a PKT, where calls and visits are prohibited," Tatyana Usmanova, the former head of Pivovarov's campaign headquarters, told Novaya Gazeta Europe on February 20.
"Andrei Pivovarov continues to be kept in complete isolation. He has been imprisoned for almost two years. During this time, he has had only one meeting with his mother for an hour and a half and a few phone calls. We all expected that from the moment he was transferred to the colony, life would become a little easier. But no, this isn't the case," she added.
In late December, Russian authorities said Pivovarov was transferred from a detention center in the southwestern region of Krasnodar to a transit prison in St. Petersburg, from which he was to be sent to an unspecified prison, which turned out to be the IK-7 penal colony in Segezha, an institution in the Karelia region that has a reputation as being a place where prisoners have been subjected to torture.
The process of transferring convicts in Russia and many other former Soviet republics, known as "etap," involves trains specifically designed for prisoners. Prisoners who travel in such trains are crowded into caged compartments with little fresh air, no showers, and only limited access to food or a toilet.
The transfers can take days, weeks, or even months as the trains stop and convicts spend time in transit prisons.
On February 17, Amnesty International issued a statement calling for the Russian authorities to "immediately reveal Andrei Pivovarov's whereabouts, and immediately and without any conditions release him."
The group also called for reforms to the system of transportation of convicts in the country to bring it in line with international standards of human rights.
The "undesirable organizations" law, adopted in 2015, was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that squeezed many nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations that received funding from foreign sources -- mainly from Europe and the United States.
NATO Accession For Sweden, Finland 'Is Not A Bilateral Issue,' Blinken Says In Ankara
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on February 20 that Washington strongly supports Sweden and Finland's quick NATO accession given the steps they have already taken, even as his Turkish counterpart stressed the need for more concrete steps. "The United States has strong support for the Nordic accession as quickly as possible.... Sweden and Finland's NATO expansion is not a bilateral issue," Blinken told a joint news conference with Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara. Cavusoglu said all parties in the aliance must convince Sweden, in particular, to take more action to address Ankara's concerns. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
EU To Include Iranian Judges On Sanctions List
The European Union will impose sanctions against dozens of Iranians, including judges, for their role in imposing death penalties on protesters, Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on February 20. "Judges, prison workers, people who sentence others to death, dozens of them will get on the list," Asselborn said before a meeting with other foreign ministers from the EU in Brussels. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Russia Presses Ahead With Offensive In East Despite Kyiv's Claims Of 'Extraordinarily Significant' Losses
Russian forces kept pounding military positions and civilian settlements in eastern and southern Ukraine, Kyiv said on February 20, despite what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called "extraordinarily significant" Russian losses in key disputed areas of the Donetsk region.
Russia carried out 10 missile strikes and 25 air strikes in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk region as well as the southern Zaporizhzhya region, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report, adding that 62 attacks from multiple-rocket launchers were also registered along the front line.
"The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtar directions," it said.
The General Staff said civilians were wounded and killed in the shelling, without offering details. It warned that the threat of Russian strikes remained high across Ukraine.
Zelenskiy on February 19 said Ukrainian forces had inflicted heavy losses on Russia’s military in the fighting in Donetsk around Bakhmut and Vuhledar, a town that is close to the dividing line between the eastern and the southern theaters of the war.
“The situation is very difficult,” Zelenskiy said in a video address on February 19. “We are breaking the occupier and are inflicting extremely significant losses on Russia. I repeat again and again: The more Russia loses there, the faster we will be able to end this war with the victory of Ukraine.”
Ukrainian military drone footage posted last week appeared to show that Russia lost nearly 30 armored vehicles, including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, in fighting around Vuhledar, which had a population of about 14,000 before the war.
Ukraine reportedly has also suffered heavy losses, but neither side has provided casualty figures for its forces, and battlefield claim are difficult to independently verify.
During his previous nightly video address on February 18, Zelenskiy said Kyiv had “received strong signals from our partners and concrete agreements on the inevitability of holding Russia accountable for aggression and terror against Ukraine and its people.”
He added that such commitments apply “not only to the evil that Russia has brought since February 24, [2022], but also since 2014,” referring to Moscow’s occupation of Ukraine’s Crimea region and its fomenting of a separatist war in parts of eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian authorities in the southern region of Kherson said Russian shelling struck the yard of a house in a nearby village, killing three adult members of one family and that four others, including two children, were injured.
"Russian occupiers killed a family in the Kherson region," officials said in a statement. "Three people died at the scene of the tragedy: the father, the mother, and an uncle."
Russian troops were forced to flee Kherson city in November in a major battlefield loss in the south for Moscow.
Over the weekend at the Munich Security Conference -- where discussions about Ukraine dominated events -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said that “the U.S. has formally determined that Russia committed crimes against humanity” in Ukraine.
“Justice must be served,” she added, listing allegations of “murder, torture, rape, and deportation.”
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa
Key Afghan-Pakistani Border Crossing Closed; Border Guards Exchange Fire
Pakistani and Afghan border guards exchanged fire at a key crossing between the two neighbors on February 20, Pakistani officials said.
There were no immediate reports about casualties on either side after the incident at the Torkham border crossing, which has been closed since February 19.
An official from Torkham told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal on condition of anonymity that the Pakistani border guards had come under fire from the Afghan side, manned by Taliban forces.
Taliban officials said they had closed the Torkham border crossing following Pakistan's failure to fulfill a pledge that it would allow the movement for Afghans without valid travel documents for medical purposes.
Neither side has made any official comment about the situation at Torkham so far.
Occasional clashes have taken place between Pakistani and Taliban forces in the border area despite a relative improvement in relations after the radical movement returned to power in August 2021 following the departure of U.S.-led international forces.
But Pakistan has recently tightened security measures and controls at the border crossings with Afghanistan since the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ended a cease-fire with the government in November.
TTP militants are known to have been sheltering in Pakistan's tribal areas.
Shots could be heard in videos posted on social media from the area, although it remained unclear who was firing.
Separately, a gunbattle erupted late on February 19 between Pakistani troops and Taliban forces in Durbaba, a town in the Afghan province of Nangarhar close to Torkham. One Taliban fighter was killed in the exchange of fire, Radio Mashaal reported.
There was no official reaction about the incident from either side.
Both the Torkham and Chaman border crossings, which are critical for landlocked Afghanistan, have been temporarily closed in the past.
IAEA Says In Discussions With Iran After Report Of Enrichment
The UN's nuclear watchdog said on February 19 that it was discussing the results of recent verification activities with Iran after Bloomberg News reported the agency had detected uranium enriched to 84 percent purity, which is close to weapons grade. "The IAEA is aware of recent media reports relating to uranium enrichment levels in Iran," the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Twitter. "The IAEA is discussing with Iran the results of recent Agency verification activities and will inform the IAEA Board of Governors as appropriate." To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
- By dpa
Afghan Journalist Majrooh Released After Five Days In Custody
An Afghan journalist was released from detention on February 19 after spending five days in custody in the country's southern province of Kandahar. Afghanistan's Journalists Center welcomed the release of Tolonews journalist Mohammadyar Majrooh, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of all other journalists still in prison. Authorities provided no reason why Majrooh was detained or where he was taken. The Taliban has imposed severe restrictions on the media and freedom of expression since it retook power in August 2021.
Israel Blames Iran For Attack On Oil Tanker
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 19 said Iran was responsible for a reported attack on an oil tanker last week. An attack on the Liberian-flagged Campo Square was confirmed on February 18 by the ship's captain, who said it was lightly damaged by an airborne object on February 10 while sailing through the Arabian Sea. Shipping databases linked the tanker to Zodiac Maritime, which is controlled by Israeli shipping magnate Eyal Ofer. Tehran has rejected accusations it was behind similar attacks in the past few years. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Protesters Rally In Chisinau Against Moldova's Pro-Western Government
CHISINAU -- Several thousand people protested in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, against President Maia Sandu and the country's pro-Western government on February 19, with many in the crowd linked to the Russia-friendly Shor Party.
The protest comes days after Sandu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made public comments about an alleged Russian plan to organize a coup in Moldova, masked by opposition protests in Chisinau.
The Shor Party is led by politician and businessman Ilan Shor, who fled Moldova in 2019 after Sandu’s election.
Many among the protesters demanded Sandu’s resignation and called on the government to pay citizens' utility bills for the winter months.
On February 16, a new pro-Western government led by Prime Minister Dorin Recean was sworn in after receiving the backing of 62 lawmakers from the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) in the 101-seat parliament.
Deputies representing opposition socialists and communists demonstrated against the new government and chanted "Shame" and "Anticipated." The Shor Party boycotted the session.
That vote came less than a week after Recean, 48, was nominated by Sandu to replace Natalia Gavrilita, whose government resigned following 18 months in office.
Recean was interior minister from 2012 to 2015. Before being tapped to be prime minister, he served as a defense and security adviser to Sandu.
Sandu has repeatedly accused Russia of trying to destabilize Moldova. She spoke of an alleged Russian plot that she said was outlined in documents she received from Ukrainian intelligence services. The plot allegedly aimed to topple the country's leadership, stop it joining the EU, and use it in the war against Ukraine.
Russia has denied it is plotting to destabilize Moldova, calling the claims "completely unfounded and unsubstantiated."
Ukrainian officials have repeatedly warned that Moldova's separatist Transdniester region, which broke away in 1990, could be used as a staging area for Russian operations against Ukraine or Moldova, which also shares a border and a common history with NATO member Romania.
Transdniester is a sliver of territory that borders Ukraine where hundreds of Russian troops remain deployed since before the fall of communism despite Chisinau's objections.
Italian PM Meloni Expected To Visit Kyiv On February 20 To Meet With Zelenskiy
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will travel to Kyiv on February 20 to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a political source said. Meloni, who took office in October, had said she planned to visit Kyiv before the February 24 anniversary of Russia's invasion. Despite friction within her rightist coalition and divided public opinion, Meloni has been a firm supporter of Ukraine. Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, leader of the conservative Forza Italia party that's part of Meloni's coalition, said he wouldn't seek a Zelenskiy meeting if he were still in office because he blames Zelenskiy for the war. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Vows Of Support For Ukraine, Pleas For More Aid Highlight Munich Security Conference
The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine dominated this year's Munich Security Conference, which concluded on February 19 with vows of additional support for Kyiv and pleas for even more aid highlighting the activity.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas outlined a proposed procedure for the European Union to purchase ammunition for Ukrainian defense on behalf of member states.
Under the proposal, member states would make money available to the EU, which would award large contracts to munitions producers, enabling them to ramp up production. A similar program was created during the COVID-19 pandemic to facilitate vaccine production.
"Russia is firing in a day the monthly European production of artillery shells," Kallas said. He added that Russian producers are working around the clock and urged the EU to expand production immediately.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell endorsed the proposal and said the bloc was "working" on the idea.
"We are in war mode, urgent war mode," Borrell said on February 19.
On the first day of the conference, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed that the United States will support Ukraine for "as long as it takes."
That comment was welcomed by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who slammed Moscow for waging a "genocidal war" against Ukraine.
As the conference closed, U.S. lawmakers said that Ukrainian officials -- including Kuleba -- had called on members of the U.S. Congress to push President Joe Biden's administration to send F-16 jetfighters to Ukraine to aid the fight against Russia.
WATCH: RFE/RL's Roman Pahulych accompanied a Ukrainian drone crew as they sent up the army's Leleka-100 unmanned aerial vehicle into occupied territory.
"They told us that they want [F-16s] to suppress enemy air defenses so they could get their drones" beyond Russian front lines, Senator Mark Kelly, a former Navy jetfighter pilot, told Reuters.
Biden has so far rejected the requests, saying the focus should be on providing weapons that can be used on the battlefield in the near term rather than supplying jets that would require a substantial training period.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington and its allies remain "stronger than ever" behind Ukraine, while NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the international community must "give Ukraine what they need to win and prevail."
For the first time in two decades, Russia was not invited to the conference, as Western countries seek to isolate Moscow diplomatically over its invasion of Ukraine.
The Munich conference was held on the eve of a February 20-22 trip by Biden to Poland, where he is expected to meet with U.S. allies in Europe and assure them of the U.S. commitment to European security and to continued assistance to Ukraine.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on February 19 said he and Biden will discuss the possibility of increasing the U.S. troop presence in Poland and making it more permanent.
The United States has roughly 11,000 personnel on rotation in Poland.
Biden said last June the United States would set up a new permanent army headquarters in Poland in response to Russian threats.
Russia launched its full-scale, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine one year ago, on February 24, 2022. It sparked the largest war in Europe since World War II, leaving tens of thousands of people dead and millions displaced.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
Russia Nationalizes Seized Assets In Ukraine's Occupied Crimea Region
Some 700 assets in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea have been nationalized by the Moscow-installed authorities. Russian media reported on February 19 that Kremlin-installed Crimean official Vladimir Konstantinov said the seized assets included companies, buildings, warehouses, and "many other objects" belonging to pro-Kyiv Ukrainian businesspeople and political figures. Earlier, Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of Crimea, said all the proceeds from seized assets would be spent on Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
The Bell Becomes Latest Independent Media Outlet Blocked In Russia
The Russian government on February 19 blocked access to the popular independent news site The Bell. The website, which was founded in 2017 by journalist Yelizaveta Osetinskaya, mainly covers business news but has been repeatedly accused by the government of publishing "fake" news about Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Since Moscow launched its full-scale war against Ukraine one year ago, most leading independent media in Russia have either been closed down or have left the country. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Opposition Leaders Urge West To Maintain Pressure Against Moscow
Several leading Russian political opposition figures have discussed possible scenarios for Russia's future at the Munich Security Conference. Former chess world champion Garry Kasparov said its was necessary to demonstrate to the Russian public that Russian President Vladimir Putin was losing the war in Ukraine, most likely by retaking control of the Ukrainian region of Crimea from Moscow. Crimea is the "cornerstone of Putin's mythology," he said. Former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky urged the West not to fear Russian threats to escalate the war or to accept a cease-fire on Russia's terms. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Global Female Foreign Ministers Condemn Rights Restrictions Against Afghan Women
The 11 female foreign ministers attending the Munich Security Council have issued a joint statement condemning the efforts of Afghanistan's Taliban to "exclude women from all public life." "Women are kept from strolling in parks, are not seen on TV screens anymore, are deprived from their right to attend schools and universities, and are now also kept from working in humanitarian assistance," the statement noted, calling on the Taliban to lift the restrictions on women immediately. The statement also expressed support for "the brave women and men of Iran in their daily fight for their rights and freedom."
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Inflicting 'Extraordinarily Significant' Losses On Russian Military Near Bakhmut, Vuhledar
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says his forces have inflicted "extraordinarily significant" losses on Russia's military in brutal fighting in and around Bakhmut and Vuhledar in the country's Donetsk region.
"The situation is very difficult," Zelenskiy said in a video address on February 19.
"We are breaking the occupier and are inflicting extremely significant losses on Russia. I repeat again and again: The more Russia loses there, the faster we will be able to end this war with the victory of Ukraine."
Russian forces have suffered massive losses in recent weeks around Bakhmut and Vuhledar, a town that is close to the dividing line between the eastern and the southern theaters of the war.
Ukrainian military drone footage posted last week appeared to show that Russia lost nearly 30 armored vehicles, including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, in fighting around Vuhledar, which had a population of about 14,000 before the war.
Ukraine reportedly has also suffered heavy losses, but neither side has provided casualty figures for its forces, and battlefield claim are difficult to independently verify.
Earlier, Zelenskiy has pledged that "every Russian attack on…every corner of our state will have concrete legal consequences for the terrorist state," even as the Ukrainian military said Russia continues to conduct offensive operations in several areas of the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.
During his previous nightly video address on February 18, Zelenskiy said Kyiv had "received strong signals from our partners and concrete agreements on the inevitability of holding Russia accountable for aggression and terror against Ukraine and its people."
He added that such commitments apply "not only to the evil that Russia has brought since February 24, but also since 2014," referring to Moscow's occupation of Ukraine's Crimea region and its fomenting of a separatist war in parts of eastern Ukraine.
On February 19, the Ukrainian military said there had been continued fighting around several settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions. In addition, Russia carried out air strikes against civil infrastructure in the Khmelnytskiy, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Kherson regions, including more than 50 attacks from multiple-rocket launchers.
Russia-installed officials told TASS that Ukrainian forces had launched a rocket attack on separatist-controlled Donetsk city, but the report could not be verified.
Ukrainian authorities in the southern region of Kherson said Russian shelling struck the yard of a house in a nearby village, killing three adult members of one family and that four others, including two children, were injured.
"Russian occupiers killed a family in the Kherson region," officials said in a statement. "Three people died at the scene of the tragedy: the father, the mother, and an uncle."
Russian troops were forced to flee Kherson city in November in a major battlefield loss in the south for Moscow.
Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Ukrainian troops near the eastern town of Siversk said they were preparing to defend the area, one of the potential targets of an anticipated Russian offensive.
Siversk is on the road to the larger strategic city of Slovyansk and about 20 kilometers from badly ruined Bakhmut, the scene of deadly fighting and shelling over recent weeks.
The Ukrainian military, in its February 19 statement, said the risk of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine remained high.
WATCH: RFE/RL's Roman Pahulych accompanied a Ukrainian drone crew as they sent up the army's Leleka-100 unmanned aerial vehicle into occupied territory.
Over the weekend at the Munich Security Conference -- where discussions about Ukraine dominated events -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said that "the U.S. has formally determined that Russia committed crimes against humanity" in Ukraine.
"Justice must be served," she added, listing allegations of "murder, torture, rape, and deportation."
Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, posted a statement rejected the U.S. determination as "an unprecedented attempt to demonize Russia."
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on February 19 that he supports an Estonian proposal that the EU purchase ammunition for Ukraine on behalf of member states. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference after the proposal was explained by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Borrell said the EU was "working on" the initiative and that "it will work."
Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China of "serious consequences" if Beijing supplies weapons to Russia for its war against Ukraine.
In a February 19 interview with U.S. television, Blinken said he told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi the previous day that providing lethal aid to Russia "would have serious consequences in our relationship."
A State Department official said Blinken was "quite blunt" in his warning to Wang, also pressing China not to help Moscow avoid Western sanctions.
February 24 will mark one year since Russia's unprovoked mass invasion of Ukraine, sparking the largest war in Europe since World War II and leading to the deaths of tens of thousands of people and the displacement of millions more.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
- By AFP
Macron Says Russia Should Be Defeated But Not 'Crushed'
French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview released on February 18 that he wanted Russia to be defeated in its war with Ukraine but not be "crushed." "I want Russia to be defeated in Ukraine, and I want Ukraine to be able to defend its position," he told French media. "I am convinced that, in the end, this will not conclude militarily," he added, predicting neither side could fully prevail. But he didn't want the fight to be taken to Russian soil. He said some people "want above all to crush Russia. "This has never been the position of France."
Kyrgyz President Japarov Brings Together All Five Of Country's Former Leaders
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said he brought together all five former presidents of his Central Asian nation in an unprecedented move as a show of unity that was supported by the former leaders, some of whom had been convicted of crimes and were living in exile.
"My dream was to think that the supporters of each president, the people of our seven provinces, will focus on one direction, leave politics, and develop the economy and the nation with one breath," Japarov said, according to his spokesman.
Japarov did not disclose the site of the meeting, saying only that it "took place in a neutral place for obvious reasons," but sources familiar with the gathering told RFE/RL it took place in Dubai.
Kyrgyzstan, which became independent in 1991 with the breakup of the Soviet Union, has had six presidents since then.
Those attending the meeting, according to Japarov's spokesman, were the following:
Askar Akaev
Akaev ruled the country from 1991-2005 but was charged with corruption and has been living in self-exile since he fled to Moscow during the so-called Tulip Revolution in 2005.
On January 13, Kyrgyz Prosecutor-General's Office said all corruption charges against Akaev had been dropped due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.
Since 2021, Akaev has made several short visits to Bishkek to be questioned in connection with the corruption investigation.
Kurmanbek Bakiev
Bakiev, 73, fled Kyrgyzstan for Belarus with family following anti-government protests in 2010. A Bishkek court sentenced him in absentia to life in prison after convicting him of involvement in the killing of almost 100 protesters during the uprising.
Bakiev led the country from 2005 to 2010. He has been living in Belarus since 2010.
Roza Otunbaeva
Since her stint in 2010-2011, Otunbaeva has remained active in Kyrgyz politics and was appointed last year by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as the UN's special representative for Afghanistan.
Otunbaeva became interim president of Kyrgyzstan in April 2010 after the bloody uprising forced Bakiev into exile. She relinquished the presidency the following year after new elections were organized.
Almazbek Atambaev
Atambaev (2011-2017) left Bishkek in recent days for Spain the day after he was released from a Kyrgyz prison to receive medical treatment abroad.
Atambaev was serving an 11-year prison term for his role in the illegal release of notorious crime boss Aziz Batukaev in 2013.x
Sooronbay Jeenbekov
Jeenbekov (2017-2020) resigned the presidency amid widespread anti-government protests.
While Kyrgyzstan is known for having a vibrant and pluralistic media environment compared with its Central Asian neighbors, human rights groups have warned that the climate for free expression has deteriorated since Japarov first came to power in October 2020, especially with the approval of the Law on Protection from False Information, adopted in August 2021.
In April 2022, Human Rights Watch (HRW) called on Kyrgyz authorities to stop "harassing" independent media after a spate of criminal cases against journalists.
"Kyrgyzstan has a dynamic political landscape, but shortcomings in judicial independence and accountability for law enforcement erode Kyrgyzstan’s democratic progress," HRW said on its country page.
"Long-term human rights concerns have been heightened since President Sadyr Japarov won a snap election in January 2021. Several of his initial actions, including proposed constitutional changes, mark setbacks for human rights."
Vows Of Support For Ukraine, Pleas For More Aid Highlight Munich Security Conference
