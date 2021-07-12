Sandu's Pro-Europe Party Scores Clear Victory In Snap Moldovan Elections

Pro-Western President Maia Sandu's party has scored a clear victory in Moldova's snap parliamentary elections, a result likely to weaken Russia's influence in the country.



After the counting of 99.91 percent of ballots as of the morning of July 12, Sandu's center-right Action and Solidarity (PAS) had 52.72 percent of the vote, while its main rival, former President Igor Dodon's Moscow-friendly Socialists and Communists (BECS) bloc, had 27.23 percent.



PAS appears poised to win an outright majority in the 101-seat parliament, which would push one of Europe's poorest countries away from Moscow's sphere and toward closer integration with the European Union.



The election commission said 48.4 percent of eligible voters cast ballots. Some 3.2 million people, including a sizeable diaspora abroad, were eligible to vote.



Earlier vote results showed that PAS won a vast majority of diaspora ballots, as expected.



Partidul Sor, the party of convicted businessman Ilan Shor, was only the third party to enter parliament, with 5.75 percent of the vote. Shor was convicted of fraud and money-laundering. He denies any wrongdoing.



Parties must receive at least 5 percent and coalitions need 7 percent to win seats in the 101-member assembly.



Sandu's supporters celebrated at her campaign headquarters in the capital, Chisinau.



"I hope that today will be the end of a difficult era for Moldova. I hope that today will be an end to the rule of thieves over Moldova," Sandu said in a Facebook statement.



Sandu also thanked members of the Moldovan diaspora, who turned out in large numbers at voting stations across Western Europe, and vowed to strengthen Moldova's institutions and rule of law.



"We need strong institutions that will respect and safeguard the people's free choice," she wrote.



Sandu pledged that the party will try to form a government as soon as possible after the final count of votes.



Earlier, when she cast her vote in the capital, Sandu told reporters that she had "voted for an honest parliament to work with, for a parliament that will appoint honest people, competent people."



The 49-year-old Sandu, a former World Bank economist who also served briefly as Moldova’s prime minister, has become "a symbol of change" for many in the country.

The election commission chief said no serious violations were reported during the July 11 vote. But Dodon told reporters late on July 11 that he would "decide whether to protest the election results" after investigating possible violations.

A win by Dodon's BECS and other Moscow-friendly parties would have meant a further boost for Russia's influence in the former Soviet republic sandwiched between EU member Romania and Ukraine.



The early elections were the result of a lengthy political battle following Sandu's runoff victory over Dodon in November.



Despite her victory, Sandu was forced to share power with the parliament elected in 2019 and the government run by lawmakers aligned with Dodon.



Sandu had pressed for snap polls arguing that she could not implement her reform program while being obstructed by the Moscow-backed Socialist-controlled parliament.



After Sandu's attempts to replace the prime minister were exhausted, parliament was dissolved in April and the snap elections were set in motion.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP