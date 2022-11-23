Gas Stored In Ukraine Is Ours, Moldova Says, Accusing Russia Of Energy 'Blackmail'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called Russia a "terrorist state" that employs "terror and murder" after a rocket strike on a maternity ward killed a newborn baby in the southern Zaporizhzhya region.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

"The enemy has once again decided to try to achieve with terror and murder what it wasn't able to achieve for nine months and won't be able to achieve," Zelenskiy said on Facebook after the attack on the hospital in Vilnyansk, located 18 kilometers from the regional capital of Zaporizhzhya.



"Instead, it will only be held to account for all the evil it has brought to our country," he added.



The attack came as battles raged in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, where Russia has been pressing an offensive.



"Overnight, Russian monsters fired huge rockets at the small maternity ward of Vilnyansk hospital. Sorrow fills our hearts -- a baby who had just appeared in this world was killed," regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh wrote on Telegram.

Separately, emergency services said that rescuers managed to save two people from under the rubble of the maternity ward.



On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces repelled multiple Russian attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk, the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces reported on November 23.



Russia has been pressing an offensive along a stretch of front line west of the city of Donetsk, using some of the forces it moved following its withdrawal from around the city of Kherson in the south.



"The enemy does not stop shelling the positions of our troops and settlements near the contact line [in the Donetsk region]," the Ukrainian military said.



The Ukrainian Army repelled attacks in 11 locations in Donetsk and Luhansk, the military said, including Bilohoryivka, Bakhmut, Kurdyumivka, and Severniy, the military said.



"Over the past day, the enemy launched five missile attacks on populated areas of the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions and carried out some 45 multiple-rocket attacks on the positions of our troops," it said.



The Ukrainian military also said on November 23 that it has identified a center for the training of operators of both Russian and Iranian drones in Sevastopol, in Russian-occupied Crimea.



"The duration of training for the specialist drone operators is up to three weeks. Currently, about 30 servicemen are being trained," the military added.



The statement came after the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol said Russian air defenses had repelled a drone attack on an electricity and heating plant in the Balaklava district of the city.



Mykhaylo Razvozhayev said two drones were shot down as they approached the plant located near Sevastopol in the evening on November 22.



Russia’s Black Sea Fleet repelled a separate attack by three drones over the waters off the peninsula on November 22, he said on Telegram, adding that no damage had been caused.



Razvozhayev blamed the Ukrainian military for the attacks. The Ukrainian military has not commented.



The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update on November 23 that, since September, Russia has likely launched hundreds of Iranian-manufactured drones against Ukraine.



"Russian commanders likely also wanted Iranian-sourced UAVs to prioritize medical facilities as targets of opportunity, and strike them with guided munitions if identified," the British intelligence report said.



Russia's use of drones was most probably intended to make up for its severe shortage of cruise missiles, the report said, adding that the approach has had limited success, and that most drones have been neutralized.



Ukrainian forces have been pushing a counteroffensive in the south of Ukraine and earlier this month reclaimed Kherson, the capital of the region bordering the peninsula.



Zelenskiy said on November 22 in a speech to French municipal politicians that the Ukrainian military has liberated more than 1,800 settlements from Russian occupation thus far and must still liberate about 2,000 more.



"The consequences of the occupation are very similar everywhere," he said. "Everything that the Russian soldiers managed to mine, they mined. Everything that the occupiers managed to loot, they looted."

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa