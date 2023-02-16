Moldova Swears In New Pro-Western Government

A new pro-Western government led by Prime Minister Dorin Recean has been sworn in in Moldova after receiving the backing of 62 lawmakers from the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) in the 101-seat parliament.

The vote took place on February 16 less than a week after Recean, 48, was nominated by President Maia Sandu to replace Natalia Gavrilita, whose government resigned following 18 months in office.

Deputies representing opposition socialists and communists demonstrated against the new government and chanted "Shame" and "Anticipated." The Russian-friendly Şhor Party boycotted the session.

The PAS majority in parliament also approved the new government’s program, dubbed Prosperous, Safe, European Moldova, to revive the economy and chart a course toward the European Union.

Among the objectives of the new government are the opening of EU accession negotiations, ensuring order in state institutions, increasing economic development, continuing justice reform, and accelerating the fight against corruption.

"Another priority is peace and stability. We are living in turbulent times, which have never existed before, and together we must face these challenges. We need to invest in our technical and human defense capacity," Recean said.

The policy program itself says Moldovans "want to live in a safe world where international treaties are respected, where problems between countries are resolved through dialogue, [and] where there is respect for small states."

Recean said before the parliamentary vote that his government would include four new ministers who will head the finance, infrastructure, justice, and energy ministries.

Recean was interior minister from 2012 to 2015. Before being tapped to be prime minister, he served as a defense and security adviser to Sandu.

Sandu has repeatedly accused Russia of trying to destabilize Moldova. Earlier this week she spoke of an alleged Russian plot that she said was outlined in documents she received from Ukrainian intelligence services. The plot allegedly aimed to topple the country's leadership, stop it joining the EU, and use it in the war against Ukraine.

Russia has denied that it is plotting to destabilize Moldova, calling the claims "completely unfounded and unsubstantiated."

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried stressed in an interview on February 15 with RFE/RL that the United States is "deeply concerned" about reports about the plot and strongly supports Sandu.

With reporting by Reuters