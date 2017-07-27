Moldovan Court Finds President Dodon's Referendum Plan Unconstitutional

CHISINAU -- Moldova's Constitutional Court has ruled that a move by President Igor Dodon to hold a referendum that could broaden his powers is unconstitutional.

Constitutional Court judge Tudor Pantiru announced the ruling on July 27, saying that the questions that are to be posed in the referendum "are beyond presidential authority."

The pro-Russian Dodon signed a decree in March calling for a nationwide referendum on September 24 in which Moldovans would be asked whether the president should be allowed to dissolve parliament and announce early elections.

Voters would also be asked whether the number of deputies in the single-chamber legislature should be reduced from 101 to 71.

It would also ask whether Moldovan history classes should be abolished at secondary schools across the country.

The opposition Liberal Party of Moldova has challenged the decree, calling it unconstitutional.