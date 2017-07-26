Moldovan Court To Rule On Referendum On Expanding Presidential Powers

CHISINAU -- The Constitutional Court of Moldova says it will announce its ruling on July 27 about a presidential decree calling for a referendum in September on whether to expand presidential powers.

The court started discussing the issue on July 26.

Moldova's pro-Russia president, Igor Dodon, signed the decree in late March.

The decree calls for a nationwide referendum on September 24 about whether the president should be allowed to dissolve Moldova's parliament and announce early elections.

The referendum also asks voters whether the number of parliamentary deputies in the single-chamber legislature should be reduced from 101 to 71.

It also asks whether Moldovan history classes should be abolished at secondary schools across the country, and whether a law should be revoked that calls for public funds to reimburse finances that were misused by major banks during the last 25 years.

The Liberal Party of Moldova has challenged the decree, calling it unconstitutional.

