Moldovan Socialists Take Lead Over Democrats

CHISINAU -- With more than 66 percent of the votes counted, Moldova’s pro-Russia Socialist Party has taken the lead over the ruling Democratic Party in a close battle that could determine whether the impoverished Eastern European country moves closer to Moscow or the European Union.



With 66.5 percent of ballots tallied, Moldova’s Central Election Commission (CEC) early on February 25 said the Socialists -- led by Igor Dodon until he became Moldova's president -- had 31.46 percent of the vote. The Democrats had 26.19 percent.



Dodon and his Socialist Party have pressed for closer ties to Moscow, while the Democrats have called for balancing relations between Russia and the West.



The ACUM coalition, which has run on an anticorruption platform and is seen as pro-EU, was third with 23.91 percent.



The party list results may not be conclusive, however. Moldova’s electoral system provides that the 101 parliament seats will be elected in a mixed system in which 50 will be won by lawmakers on party lists and the other 51 will go to the victors in individual constituencies.



A clearer picture is expected later on February 25.



Opinion polls had suggested the Socialists would secure the most votes, but with no party likely to gain the majority needed to form a government, observers fear a period of instability after the vote.



Although the CEC said the polls were held without major incidents, but both pro-Russia and pro-EU forces in the country accused the ruling Democrats of massive fraud.

Speaking after polls closed, a leader of the ACUM coalition, Maia Sandu, said the elections were “neither free, nor fair, nor democratic."



"These were the least democratic elections in the history of Moldova," she added.



Dodon on February 24 expressed the possibility of another election in the coming months.



"If no one has a parliamentary majority, I think that there will be attempts to form it, but the risk is high that it could come to a snap election in the coming few months," Dodon told reporters.



According to the CEC, just over 49 percent of eligible voters had cast their ballots.



Voters formed long lines outside polling stations in the villages of Dorotcaia and Coshnita, which are located at the de facto border of Moldova’s Russian-speaking breakaway region of Transdniester.



Some of them told RFE/RL they were brought in on special buses from Transdniester, which is not holding elections, and that were promised to get between 50 and 150 lei (between $3 and $9) after voting.



Both the Socialists and Democrats accused each other of vote buying, and election authorities said they will look into the matter.



Democratic Party deputy chairman Vladimir Chebotar acknowledged "violations," but said they would "not affect the voting process," while Prime Minister Pavel Filip and parliament speaker Andrian Candu praised the "transparent, free, and democratic election process."



After casting his vote, Filip, a Democrat, said, "I believe in the future of Moldova. We are ready to continue reforms and all social programs, the implementation of which will change the lives of Moldovan citizens for the better."



Some 340 international personnel from 38 countries were registered as observers. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) was scheduled to release its assessment on February 25.



The former Soviet republic of 3.6 million people has had three governments since 2015, following the disappearance of some $1 billion -- about 12 percent of the country’s gross domestic product -- from the banking system plunged it into a political and economic crisis.



Dodon is a vocal supporter and staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has traveled to Moscow for talks with Putin. In December, Dodon praised what he called "the openness of the Russian leadership" and its "great interest" in developing a strategic partnership between Russia and Moldova.



Russia supplies Moldova with 95 percent of its natural gas. It also has troops stationed in Transdniester -- despite repeated UN calls for them to leave.



Chisinau's relations with Russia, however, deteriorated after Moldova signed an association agreement with the EU in 2014. Russia then placed an embargo on some Moldovan goods. Now, 70 percent of Moldovan exports head to the EU.

With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters



