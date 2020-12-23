Moldovan Government Resigns To Force Snap Parliamentary Elections

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu has announced the resignation of his government in a move to trigger early parliamentary elections.

Chicu said he made the move on December 23 following a meeting with outgoing President Igor Dodon and Zinaida Greceanii, the head of parliament.

"It [an election] is an objective that we have declared a priority to bring the country back to normal," Chicu said.

Parliament was scheduled to debate a no-confidence motion against the government at its December 23 session.

Earlier this month, around 20,000 protesters took to the streets in Chisinau to demand early elections after lawmakers passed a bill transferring control of the country's intelligence agency from the president to parliament.

The move was seen as a way to boost the power of parliament, where pro-Moscow Socialists aligned with Dodon outnumber the opposition.

The government's resignation comes a day before the end of Dodon's term as president. President-elect Maia Sandu, who defeated Dodon in a November election, will be inaugurated on December 24.

Sandu, a former World Bank economist, promised during her presidential campaign to battle endemic corruption in Moldova, one of the poorest countries in Europe.

Since the election she has called for the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Moscow-backed separatist region of Transdniester, prompting the Kremlin to warn it could lead to "serious destabilization.”