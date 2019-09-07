Moldovan President Travels To Moscow To Discuss Gas Imports

Moldovan President Igor Dodon will travel to Moscow to discuss natural gas prices as the country's contract with Kremlin-controlled Gazprom expires.

Dodon will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 7, the Moldovan leader said in a tweet a day before his visit.

"We will discuss the entire spectrum of Moldovan-Russian relations, including natural gas deliveries to [Moldova] and transit through Ukraine," he said.

Moldova's long-term contract with Gazprom expires at the end of the year and the country faces the prospects of a spike in gas prices.

Moldova, Europe's poorest country, would struggle under higher gas prices. Dodon will ask Putin for a discount, Russian media reported.

Russia plans to launch two new gas pipelines to Europe next year that could allow the Kremlin to end all gas transit through Ukraine. That could impact deliveries to Moldova.

