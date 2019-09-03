Senator Cruz Says U.S. Has Ability To Halt Nord Stream 2

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Senator Ted Cruz says that the United States has the ability to halt construction of a planned pipeline to send Russian natural gas to Germany.



The 20-2 vote in Senate Foreign Relations Committee in July to sanction vessels helping Russia build the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea "is a pretty compelling" sign that there is support in Congress to pass the bill, Cruz told an audience at the Hudson Institute in Washington on September 3.



There are only five companies "on the face of the earth" capable of laying deep sea pipelines, making the bill effective, the Republican senator from Texas said.



"The best thing we can do is deprive" Russian President Vladimir Putin of money for "aggressive militarism," Cruz said.



Nord Stream 2 is more than 70 percent complete, and Russia says it expects to complete the project by the end of this year.



The U.S. bill would need to be passed by both chambers of Congress to become law.



Congress returns from its summer recess next week.