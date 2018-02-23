Montenegrin Police Say Man Who Attacked U.S. Embassy Left Suicide Note

PODGORICA -- Police in Montenegro have confirmed that the man who threw a hand grenade into the compound of the U.S. Embassy in Podgorica on February 22 left behind a “suicide note.”

A police source in the Montenegrin capital, who spoke to RFE/RL on condition of anonymity, said the suicide note by Dalibor Jaukovic was six pages long.

Jaukovic was a Serbian-born Kosovo war veteran who was a member of the Yugoslav armed forces in the late 1990s when the United States launched 78 days of air strikes against Serbia to bring the 1998-98 Kosovo war to an end.

Early on February 22, he threw a Yugoslav-made M75 "Kashikara" grenade over the embassy compound wall before detonating a second explosive device outside the compound that killed him. Nobody else was hurt by the two explosions.

The U.S. State Department confirmed late on February 22 that Jaukovic was opposed to Montengro's membership of NATO as well as pro-Western political leaders in Montenegro.

Jaukovic was a member of a Serbian-language Facebook group called "Russophiles."

He also joined a Serbian-language Facebook group with more than 57,000 members called "Sometimes Life Breaks You So Much That You Don't Have The Strength To Fight Anymore."

