Serbian Orthodox Church Ceremony To Install New Leader In Montenegro Ignites Ethnic Tensions

The new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro is due to be inaugurated on September 5 despite opposition to the ceremony from opponents of the church in the Balkan country.



Metropolitan Bishop Joanikije II is scheduled to be formally installed as the Serbian Orthodox Church leader in Montenegro in the country’s old capital, Cetinje, a day after protesters clashed with riot police in the city.



The ceremony has angered opponents of the Serbian church in Montenegro, which declared independence from Serbia in 2006.

The opponents say the inauguration should be held somewhere else because they consider it an insult to Montenegro's centuries-old struggle for sovereignty and independence. The church has refused to change its plans.



Montenegrins remain deeply divided over their country’s ties with Serbia and the Serbian Orthodox Church. About 30 percent of the country's population of 600,000 identifies as Serb, and the Serbian Orthodox Church is the predominant religion in the country.



Pro-independence Montenegrins have advocated for a recognized Orthodox Christian Church separate from the Serbian one.

The protesters who clashed with police on September 4 set up road barriers with trash containers, tires, and stones to prevent church and state dignitaries from attending the inauguration.



The protesters broke through a police blockade at the entrance to Cetinje and threw stones at them, shouting "This is Montenegro!” and “This is not Serbia!” Montenegrin state RTCG TV said.



Montenegrin authorities have urged calm during the weekend ceremonies, which started with the arrival on September 4 of the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Porfirije, in Podgorica, Montenegro's capital.



Patriarch Porfirije is set to attend the inauguration of Joanikije, whose predecessor, Metropolitan Amfilohije, died in October at age 82 after contracting COVID-19.



The Serbian Orthodox Church played a key role in demonstrations last year that helped topple a long-ruling pro-Western government. Montenegro’s new government includes staunchly pro-Serb and pro-Russian parties.



Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic and some government ministers close to the Serbian Orthodox Church supported the installment of Joanikije in Cetinje.



Montenegro's previous leaders defied Russia to seal the country’s membership in NATO in 2017. Montenegro also is seeking to become a European Union member.

With reporting by AP and RFE/RL’s Balkan Service