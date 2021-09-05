Serbian Patriarch Arrives In Montenegro For Controversial Ceremony

Montenegrin Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic welcomed Serbian Patriarch Porfirije on September 4 in Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro. Serbian Orthodox Church adherents in Montenegro greeted the patriarch, who had arrived to inaugurate Metropolitan Joanikije as the church's new leader in the country. The setting of the September 5 inauguration ceremony in Montenegro's historical capital, Cetinje, has sparked protests by those Montenegrins who demand looser ties with Serbia. Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic has voiced support for the protests.