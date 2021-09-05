Montenegro's Church Leader Inaugurated Amid Clashes

Thousands of Montenegrins blocked the roads to Cetinje, a former capital of Montenegro, before the inauguration of Metropolitan Joanikije as the leader of the Montenegrin branch of the Serbian Orthodox Church on September 5. Hundreds clashed with the police in Cetinje around the medieval monastery where the inauguration took place. Montenegrins who demand looser ties with Serbia saw the choice of location for the church ceremony as a challenge to their identity.