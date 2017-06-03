U.S. To Host Ceremony Welcoming Montenegro To NATO

U.S. Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon will host a ceremony welcoming Montenegro's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on June 5, the State Department has said.



Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic will officially deposit the accession instrument at the ceremony, making Montenegro the 29th NATO member, it said on June 2.



NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will participate in the ceremony. Afterward, Montenegro’s flag will fly over NATO headquarters for the first time on June 7.



"Montenegro’s NATO membership will support greater integration, democratic reform, trade, security, and stability with all of its neighbors," the department said.



"Montenegro’s accession also reaffirms to other aspirants that NATO’s door remains open to those countries willing and able to make the reforms necessary to meet NATO’s high standards, and to accept the risks, responsibilities as well as benefits of membership," it said.