Moscow City Court Rejects U.S. Journalist Gershkovich's Appeal Against His Pretrial Detention
The Moscow City Court rejected another appeal by U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich over his pretrial detention on an espionage charge that he, his employer, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), and the U.S. government reject.
The February 20 hearing was held behind closed doors as, according to the court, the case materials contain classified documents. The court ruled that Gershkovich must stay in pretrial detention at least until March 30, which will be exactly one year since his initial arrest in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.
Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan are both being held in Russia on espionage charges they and the U.S. government reject as politically motivated. While Gershkovich is still in pretrial detention, Whelan was sentenced to 16 years in prison in June 2020.
A third U.S. citizen, RFERL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who also holds Russian citizenship, has been in pretrial detention for more than four months on charges that the U.S. government and her employer say are reprisals for her work.
Russian authorities accuse Gershkovich of collecting state secrets about the military industrial complex at the behest of the U.S. government.
In April last year, the U.S. State Department designated Gershkovich as wrongfully detained, which raises the profile of his case and gives the department grounds to act in the interests of the U.S. citizen's release.
Moscow has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States.
U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for having a small amount of cannabis oil in her luggage as she traveled from the United States back to her team in Russia, was exchanged for the notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was serving a 25-year sentence in a U.S. federal prison.
During a recent interview with U.S. commentator Tucker Carlson, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would be prepared to exchange the Wall Street Journal correspondent for Russians in captivity if an agreement with the United States could be reached. He didn't give any further details.
In 2018, Russia arrested a former U.S. Marine, a Michigan-based corporate security executive, Paul Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian, and Irish citizenship, claiming Whelan was caught with a flash drive containing classified information. In 2020, a Russian court convicted and handed him a lengthy sentence, rejecting his pleas of innocence and statements from Washington that Whelan was not a spy.
The detentions of U.S. citizens in Russia comes at a time when relation between Moscow and Washington are at their lowest point since the end of the Cold War over the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Imprisoned RFE/RL Journalist Ihar Losik Held Incommunicado For One Year
The parents of RFE/RL journalist Ihar Losik, who is serving 15 years term on charges that he, RFE/RL, and foreign governments have called politically motivated, say their son has been held incommunicado in a Belarusian prison for a full year.
Losik's parents say the last time they received a letter from their son, who was placed in a cell-type premises (PKT) where letters, parcels from relatives, and visitations are banned, was on February 20, 2023.
The 31-year-old was arrested in June 2020 and sentenced to 15 years in prison in December 2021 on several charges, including organizing mass riots, incitement to social hatred, and several other charges that remain unclear. He has maintained his innocence and calls all charges against him politically motivated.
Losik and some 150 other Belarusian political prisoners, including another RFE/RL journalist, Andrey Kuznechyk, and former would-be presidential candidate Viktar Babaryka, are serving their terms in the same correctional colony No. 1 in the northern city of Navapolatsk.
Correctional colony No. 1 is known as one of the most restricted and notorious penitentiaries in the country.
Initially, the territory of the colony was occupied by a number of temporary houses built for workers at a then newly built oil refinery in 1958.
The territory was later turned into correctional colony No. 10, where mostly members of organized criminal groups, noted crime kingpins, and so-called thieves-in-law served their terms.
Belarusian authorities started sending political prisoners to the correctional colony in 2010, In 2017, the penitentiary changed its name to correctional colony No. 1.
In October last year, the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has found Belarus violated international human rights law by imprisoning Losik, concluding that his arrest and detention were "based solely on his journalistic activity and his exercise of the freedoms of expression and of association.”
The U.S.-based rights group Freedom Now said at the time that the conclusion was made in response to a legal petition it filed along with the international law firm Dechert LLP.
The husband of exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, as well as four other bloggers and opposition politicians and activists, were sentenced to lengthy prison terms along with Losik at the time.
In January 2023, Losik's wife, Darya Losik, was sentenced to two years in prison on a charge of facilitating extremist activity. The charge stemmed from her interview with the Poland-based Belsat television channel that has been officially labeled as an extremist group by Minsk.
The couple's 4-year-old daughter, Paulina, is currently in the custody of Darya Losik's parents.
The U.S. State Department, U.S. Helsinki Commission, Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, the U.S. Agency for Global Media, several U.S. and EU politicians have called several times for Losik’s immediate release.
Prosecutors Seek More Than Three Years In Prison For Russian Teen Over Koran Burning
Prosecutors in Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya asked a court in Grozny to sentence a young man to 3 1/2 years in prison for publicly burning a Koran. Nikita Zhuravel, 19, who publicly burned a Koran in the Russian city of Volgograd, was charged with "insulting believers' feelings" and "religious hatred-based hooliganism." In August, a video showing Adam Kadyrov, the 15-year-old son of Chechnya's authoritarian ruler Ramzan Kadyrov, beating Zhuravel caused public outrage. Rights defenders have questioned the legality of Zhuravel's trial being held in mostly Muslim-populated Chechnya instead of the Volgograd region, where he publicly burned the Koran. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Ihar Lednik Latest Political Prisoner To Die In Belarusian Custody
The Belarusian Social Democratic Party said on February 20 that its member, Ihar Lednik, died at the age of 63 in a correctional colony where he was serving a three-year prison term on a charge of insulting the country's authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka. The cause of death is not known. Lednik's state of health significantly worsened in prison, where he had a surgery on his stomach, his colleagues said. The Vyasna human rights group said Lednik is the fifth political prisoner to die in a Belarusian prison in less than two years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Moscow Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Two Self-Exiled Kremlin Critics
A Moscow court on February 20 issued arrest warrants for two self-exiled Kremlin critics -- economist Konstantin Sonin and politician Leonid Gozman -- on a charge of spreading false information about Russian troops involved in Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Sonin was a senior official at the Moscow-based Higher School of Economics and New Economic School. Since 2015, Sonin has been a professor at the University of Chicago. Gozman left Russia in September last year after serving two consecutive 15-day jail terms on charges of equating Soviet-era Russia with Nazi Germany. Both Sonin and Gozman have openly condemned Russia's war in Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukrainian Intelligence Confirms Death Of Noted Russian Defector In Spain
Ukrainian intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov on February 19 confirmed to RFE/RL that Russian pilot Maksim Kuzminov, who hijacked a Russian military Mi-8 helicopter for Ukraine last year, was found dead in Spain. Yusov did not provide any details. Spanish media reports said Kuzminov's body was found last week with gunshot wounds. Kuzminov made headlines in August last year after the Ukrainian secret service said it had recruited him to fly the military chopper from Russia to Ukraine, a mission the man successfully carried out. Kuzminov's two copilots were "neutralized" during the operation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Dutch Court Rejects Russia's Appeal Against Order To Pay Over $50 Billion To Defunct Yukos
The Amsterdam Court of Appeals on February 20 rejected Russia’s appeal against a 2014 order by an arbitration tribunal in The Hague to pay $50 billion, a sum that has risen to more than $60 billion with interest, to shareholders -- Hulley Enterprises, Yukos Universal, and Veteran Petroleum -- of the defunct Yukos oil group. In 2014, the arbitration tribunal in The Hague concluded that Russia carried out a "devious and calculated expropriation" of Yukos after its former owner, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, was arrested in 2003 and spent 10 years in prison. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Putin Promotes Deputy Chief Of Russia's Prisons Days After Navalny's Death
Russian President Vladimir Putin promoted the Deputy Director of Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), Valery Boyarinev, to the rank of colonel general just three days after the death of Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny in a remote Arctic prison camp, an associate of Navalny said on February 20. Boyarinev's promotion on February 19 was "Putin's outright reward for torture," Ivan Zhdanov wrote on X, formerly Twitter, posting a photo of the promotion decree. "Boyarinev personally supervised the torture of Aleksei Navalny in prison. Restricting Aleksei's purchase of food, like all other tortures, was Boyarinev’s personal order from the FSIN," Zhdanov wrote. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Court Rejects RFE/RL Journalist Kurmasheva's Request For House Arrest
The Supreme Court of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan ruled on February 20 that RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who has been held in Russian custody for more than four months on charges that she, her employer, and her supporters reject, will remain in pretrial detention.
Kurmasheva's lawyers requested their client to be transferred to house arrest due to her state of health, among other issues.
Judge Olga Migunova rejected the request but shortened Kurmasheva's pretrial detention term by one day, from at least until April 5 to at least April 4.
Kurmasheva took part in the hearing via a video-link from a detention center.
Kurmasheva, a Prague, Czech Republic-based journalist with RFE/RL who holds dual U.S. and Russian citizenship, has been held in Russian custody since October 18 on a charge of violating the so-called foreign agent law.
Despite spending more than four months in custody, the U.S. State Department has yet to designate her as wrongfully detained as it has other U.S. citizens held in Russia.
The designation would raise the profile of the case against Kurmasheva, effectively labeling it as politically motivated. Two other U.S. citizens held by Russia, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, have been designated as wrongfully detained.
Kurmasheva, who has worked for RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service for some 25 years, left the Czech capital in mid-May because of a family emergency in her native Tatarstan.
She was briefly detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2, 2023, at the Kazan airport, where both of her passports and phone were confiscated. After five months waiting for a decision in her case, Kurmasheva was fined 10,000 rubles ($108) for failing to register her U.S. passport with Russian authorities.
Unable to leave Russia without her travel documents, Kurmasheva was detained again in October and this time handed the failure to register as a foreign agent charge. Two months later, she was charged with spreading falsehoods about the Russian military.
Kurmasheva recently wrote from her prison cell in the Russian city of Kazan that her detention is "becoming slowly but surely less bearable."
Many critics and rights group say the so-called foreign agent law is used by the Kremlin to crack down on any dissent.
Moscow also has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States.
Last week, 23 countries nominated Kurmasheva for the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano 2024 World Press Freedom Prize.
The prize, created in 1997, is an annual award that honors a person or a group of people who make an "outstanding" contribution to the defense and promotion of press freedom across the globe despite the "danger and persecution" they face.
Ukrainian Air Defense Repels Fresh Russian Drone Attack, Says Military
Ukrainian air-defense forces shot down all 23 drones launched by Russia at Ukraine's territory on February 20, the military said on Telegram. Earlier on February 20, an air-raid alert was declared for the Kirovohrad, Kherson, Mykolayiv, Zaporizhzhya, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions, the military and regional officials said. There was no immediate information about casualties or damages. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Dual U.S.-Russian Citizen Arrested In Yekaterinburg On Suspicion Of 'Treason'
Russia's FSB security service said a woman holding both U.S. and Russian citizenship was arrested in the central city of Yekaterinburg on suspicion of treason after she was accused of raising funds for Ukraine's military.
The FSB said in a statement on February 20 that it had "suppressed the illegal activities of a 33-year-old resident of Los Angeles, who has dual citizenship of Russia and the United States and was involved in providing financial assistance to a foreign state in activities directed against the security of our country."
It added that since February 2022, the suspect allegedly had been collecting money spent mainly on "tactical medical supplies, equipment, weapons, and ammunition."
The FSB did not name the woman detained in Yekaterinburg, the city in the Urals where U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich was arrested last year on espionage charges that can carry a sentence of up to life in prison.
However, using information gleaned from a video the FSB published and social media, Russian news outlet Mediazona reported the woman's name is Ksenia Karelina.
Washington has repeatedly criticized Russia for targeting and arresting U.S. citizens in order to exchange them for Russian nationals being held in U.S. prisons.
Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan are both being held in Russia on espionage charges they and the U.S. government reject as politically motivated. While Gershkovich is still in pretrial detention, Whelan was sentenced to 16 years in prison in June 2020.
A third U.S. citizen, RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who also holds Russian citizenship, has been in pretrial detention on a charge of violating the so-called foreign agent law. The U.S. government and her employer say the charge is in reprisal for her work.
Indictments for treason reached a record number in Russia last year. According to official data, the courts have received 63 treason cases, 33 of which have already resulted in convictions.
Human rights activists say they expect the number will be even higher this year as Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine reaches the two-year mark on February 24.
- By Current Time
More Than 67,000 Russians Officially Demand The Release Of Navalny's Body To His Family
More than 67,000 Russian citizens have sent official notes to the country's Investigative Committee demanding that Aleksei Navalny's body be returned to his family, the Meduza news outlet reported, as anger grows over the Russian authorities' refusal to release the Kremlin opponent's body.
The initiative launched by the OVD-Info human rights group comes as the European Union has called for an independent international investigation int the death of Navalny in a remote Arctic prison camp, which was announced by Russian authorities on February 16.
The Kremlin critic's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, has publicly laid the blame for the death of her husband on Russian President Vladimir Putin, and vowed to continue his fight against the Kremlin and punish those responsible for his death.
OVD-Info's initiative is using the Dyatel (Woodpecker) service that allows citizens to send official requests online.
Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said on X, formerly Twitter, on February 19 that Russian officials had told the family that it would take two weeks for their analysis of the body to be completed.
"The investigators told the lawyers and Aleksei's mother that they would not give them the body. The body will be under some sort of 'chemical examination' for another 14 days," Yarmysh wrote.
"They lie, buy time for themselves and do not even hide it,” she said.
European Union foreign ministers in Brussels called for additional sanctions against Moscow to hold it responsible for the death of Navalny.
"Russia must allow an independent and transparent international investigation into circumstances of his sudden death," the ministers said in a statement.
"The EU will spare no efforts to hold Russia’s political leadership and authorities to account, in close coordination with our partners; and impose further costs for their actions, including through sanctions," the statement said.
Navalnaya, who has become a vocal Kremlin critic in her own right over recent years, vowed to "continue our fight for our country" as she traveled to Brussels to seek backing from the 27-member bloc.
"Three days ago, Vladimir Putin killed my husband, Aleksei Navalny," Yulia Navalnaya said in a two-minute video post on X, formerly Twitter.
Navalnaya, who along with their two children lives abroad, was already in Munich for a major international security conference when reports emerged on February 16 that Navalny had died at a harsh Arctic prison known as Polar Wolf, where he was serving a 19-year sentence for alleged extremism that Navalny and critics said was heaped atop other convictions to punish him for his anti-corruption and political activities.
"I will continue the work of Aleksei Navalny," Navalnaya said. "Continue to fight for our country. And I invite you to stand beside me."
She called for supporters to battle the Kremlin with "more fury than ever before" and said she longed to live in "a free Russia."
The EU has already passed 12 rounds of Russian sanctions and is working on a 13th with the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaching later this week, with member Germany pressing for more.
The Kremlin -- which for years has been avoiding mention of Navalny by name -- broke its official silence on February 19 by saying an investigation was ongoing and would be carried out according to Russian law. It said the question of when his body would be handed over was not for the Kremlin to decide.
The Latvia-based Novaya.gazeta Europe said on February 18 that police were securing a local morgue in the Arctic city of Salekhard as speculation swirled around the location of the 47-year-old Navalny's body and whether it showed signs of abuse.
Navalny is the latest on a significant list of Putin foes who have ended up dead under suspicious circumstances abroad or at home, where the Kremlin has clamped down ruthlessly on dissent and free speech since the Ukraine invasion began.
Since the announcement of his death on February 16, Russian police have cordoned off memorial sites where people were laying flowers and candles to honor Navalny, and dispersed and arrested more than 430 suspected violators in dozens of cities.
European Countries Summon Russian Diplomats Over Navalny Death
A host of European governments on February 19 summoned Russian diplomats following the prison death of Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny. French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said during a visit to Argentina that Russia's ambassador in Paris would be summoned, while Norway's Foreign Ministry said it was calling on its top Russian diplomat "for a talk" about Navalny's death. Those moves followed similar announcements by Finland, Germany, Lithuania, Spain, Sweden, and the Netherlands saying they have summoned diplomats from Russian embassies. London had done so earlier.
Ecuador Backtracks On Plan To Send Weapons To Ukraine After Moscow Goes Bananas
Ecuador's foreign minister on February 19 said the small Latin American country didn't plan to send Soviet-era weapons to Ukraine after the president's vow to do so sparked a spat with Moscow over banana and flower exports. "Ecuador will not send any war material to a country that is involved in an international armed conflict," Gabriela Sommerfeld told a congressional committee. President Daniel Noboa last month said Quito would exchange Russian military equipment that had become "scrap metal" for new U.S. weapons worth $200 million. Moscow slammed the "reckless" decision and banned the import of some Ecuadoran bananas and flowers, citing the detection of pests.
Ukraine Warns Of Economic Woes Amid Border Protests By Polish Truckers, Farmers
Kyiv warned of serious economic consequences as Polish truckers and farmers along the border continued to block Ukrainian cargo from entering the EU nation, with intensified protests expected on February 20. “Blocking transport on the Polish border will have serious social and political consequences for both countries,” Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s interior minister, posted on Facebook. Officials said Kubrakov held urgent talks with Jacek Siewiera, head of Poland’s National Security Bureau, regarding the blocking of traffic, particularly passenger transport. Tomasz Obszanski, head of the Polish Farmers Solidarity union, told RFE/RL that protesters’ demands center on calls to restrict imports of Ukrainian agricultural products entering Poland. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Finland Eyes Tougher Legislation To Boost Borders And National Security
Finland, which accuses Moscow of funneling migrants to its eastern border, plans to amend legislation to boost border and national security and fight what it calls "instrumentalized migration," the Interior Ministry said on February 19. Finland closed its long eastern border with Russia late last year after an unusually large inflow of people from countries including Syria and Somalia. The Kremlin has denied Finland's claims on funneling migrants to the border. The ministry said in a statement that the funneling was a Russian attempt to influence Finland's national security.
Belarusian Opposition Activist In Serbia Urges Belgrade To Reverse Extradition Ruling
Belarusian journalist and opposition activist Andrey Gniot has urged Serbian authorities not to extradite him back to his home country, where he says his "life will be ruined." Gniot was arrested on October 30, 2023, at Belgrade's airport at the request of Belarus, which has charged him with tax evasion, and has been in custody since. Belgrade’s high court ruled in December that conditions for his extradition had been met. He has denied the allegations, and his lawyers have appealed the court ruling. Since Belarus’s disputed 2020 presidential election, authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka has cracked down on dissent and civil society, jailing hundreds and forcing most of the country's opposition figures to flee. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Sweden Summons Russia Ambassador Over Navalny Death, Seeks New Sanctions
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom summoned Russia's ambassador on February 19 over the death of imprisoned opposition leader Aleksei Navalny and called on the EU to consider new sanctions against Russia, joining other Western nations making such moves. "The EU must take action against the political oppression in Russia. This is particularly important given the fact that on February 16, Aleksei Navalny died in Russian captivity," said the top diplomat of Sweden, which is expected to soon to become a member of NATO. He said new sanctions "would provide additional opportunities to take action against Russian government representatives and officials involved in human rights violations."
U.S. 'Encouraged' By First 100 Days Of Montenegro's Government, State Department Official Says
Washington is "very encouraged" by developments during the first 100 days of Montenegro's new government and optimistic about prospects for deeper European and Euro-Atlantic integration, James O'Brien, assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, said on February 19 during a visit to Podgorica. Montenegro's parliament on October 31 appointed a new government -- a coalition of pro-Europe and pro-Serbia/Russia-friendly parties -- expected to lead the country in its bid to join the EU. Prime Minister Milojko Spajic, who met with O'Brien, has said he supports "full membership" in the EU and "active, credible" membership in NATO, which Montenegro joined in 2017. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Baltics Say Upcoming Russian Election In Occupied Areas Of Ukraine 'Grave Violation Of International Law'
The foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania said Russia’s plan to hold elections in "temporarily occupied and illegally annexed" Ukrainian territory is "a grave violation of international law, the UN Charter, and Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity." In a joint statement issued on February 19, the ministers of the Baltic NATO nations said, "We strongly condemn these unacceptable decisions by Russia's political leadership. Russia's political leadership and those involved in organizing such action will bear the consequences of these illegal activities."
Rise In Suicides Among Medical Students In Iran Highlights Growing Crisis In Sector
A rise in suicides among medical residents at Iranian schools, revealed in an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) with Vahid Shariat, has highlighted a growing crisis within Iran's medical community.
Shariat, head of the Iranian Psychiatric Association, said in the interview dated February 18 that the Iranian Medical Council recorded 16 deaths over the past year among medical residents, a figure that is likely higher, he said, as the Health Ministry withholds "more accurate and extensive statistics."
"The ministry has more and more accurate statistics, which they consider confidential and do not make public," he said.
"Whenever there is a problem, before doing anything they make the statistics confidential or quickly deny them."
The rise in suicide rates among medical residents coincides with a mass exodus of medical staff from Iran.
Thousands of Iranian health professionals have left their homeland in recent years, mainly due to the country’s deepening economic crisis, difficult working conditions, and the lack of social and political freedoms.
Iranian media outlets estimate some 16,000 doctors, including specialists, have left the Islamic republic since 2020, leading to warnings of a public health-care crisis.
The exodus accelerated after the coronavirus pandemic, which took a heavy toll on health-care workers. Iran was one of the worst affected countries in the world, recording over 146,000 deaths.
The suicide issue has been described as "worrying" and a "significant problem for the medical community" by Mahmoud Fazel, head of the Supreme Council of the Medical System. In response, a committee has been established within the council to investigate the matter.
The occurrence of student suicides, particularly within those studying in the medical field, is not new in Iran, with media reports in recent years shedding light on the pressures faced by those pursuing such careers.
A recent study by the Psychiatric Association has found that the suicide rate within the medical community has seen a sharp increase in recent years. The research further highlights that, within a resident population of approximately 14,000, there is an average of 13 suicides annually.
Moreover, the study reveals a gender disparity in the suicide rates among doctors, with a 40 percent increase among males and a 130 percent increase among females compared with the general population.
Factors such as "work pressure" and "income level" have been identified by the Medical System Organization as significant stress factors for medical students.
The head of the Iranian Medical Council has termed the "emptying" of the country of its doctors a "serious" crisis, signaling a dire need for immediate and effective measures to safeguard the wellbeing of Iran's future medical professionals.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By AFP and
- RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service
Erdogan Urges Azerbaijani Leader To Avoid Armenia Tensions
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on February 19 told Azerbaijan's visiting leader that he wanted Baku to avoid future border flare-ups with Armenia and to pursue a lasting peace. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Ankara -- Baku's most important military and diplomatic supporter on the global stage -- after holding rare talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian hosted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The Munich meeting's stakes were raised by a deadly clash last week along the Azerbaijan-Armenian border that Yerevan said killed four Armenian troops. The two leaders also signed a number of commercial and cultural agreements, the sides said.
Bosnian Serb Leader Meets Lukashenka In Minsk, Plans To Meet Putin In Moscow
Milorad Dodik, the pro-Russia president of the Serbian entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina, met with Belarusian President leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka in Minsk and announced plans this week to travel to Moscow where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of an extended journey in the region.
Radio-Television of Republika Srpska (RTRS) reported that prior to the February 19 meeting with Lukashenka, Dodik held discussions with Belarusian Foreign Minister Syarhey Aleynyk. Details of the meetings weren’t immediately disclosed.
Dodik is under U.S. and U.K. sanctions for alleged obstruction of the Dayton Peace Agreement and violating the legitimacy of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
He has spent the past two years attempting to erode central Bosnian authority and establishing parallel institutions to further his longtime threats to divide the country for good, receiving harsh rebukes from Western officials.
Dodik is among the few Western Balkan officials to engage in talks with Russian and Belarusian counterparts despite Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Dodik met in Moscow in September 2022 with Putin and received the Russian leader's backing in his upcoming bid for reelection.
He met with Lukashenka in June 2019. At that time, he was on an official visit as a member of the tripartite presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Since the Dayton peace agreement that ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War, the country has consisted of the Bosniak-Croat federation and the mostly ethnic Serb Republika Srpska under a weak central government.
On February 18, Dodik stated on his official website that he did not come to Belarus "to ask for military aid."
Instead, he expressed his intention for Belarus "to understand the struggles of Serbs in Republika Srpska," emphasizing "their fight for sovereignty, status, and freedom."
"Those who claim that Republika Srpska is isolated probably think that we should be sitting in [U.S. President Joe] Biden's office and watching him stumble. Let them say what they want," Dodik said, adding that he had "a busy schedule."
"After Lukashenka, I will talk with Putin in two or three days, then with the president of Tatarstan [Rustam Minnikhanov]," said Dodik, referring to the autonomous Russian republic.
He said he plans to visit NATO member Montenegro next, where he will meet with the president of the National Assembly -- pro-Serbia, pro-Russia politician Andrija Mandic.
He said he will then meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the southern city of Antalya.
Dodik said he also plans a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Banja Luka in March.
Belarusian authoritarian leader Lukashenka and his allies are isolated and under a series of Western sanctions over the brutal crackdown on mass protests that followed Lukashenka’s disputed re-election in 2020 and ongoing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Based on the Stabilization and Association Agreement, Bosnia-Herzegovina has the obligation to harmonize its foreign policy with the views of the EU foreign and security policy.
Bosnia-Herzegovina, as a nation, has joined the EU sanctions against Moscow. However, the implementation has faced obstacles due to the obstruction by Srpska officials led by Dodik.
Jailed Iranian Reformist Tajzadeh Issues Scathing Criticism Of Supreme Leader
Prominent Iranian reformist politician Mostafa Tajzadeh, who is currently imprisoned at Tehran's notorious Evin Prison, has issued a scathing criticism of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying he is responsible for the current "flawed structure of the political system in Iran."
In a letter published from prison, where he is serving a five-year sentence after being found guilty in late 2022 of "collusion against national security" and "propaganda against the regime," he says he will abstain from voting in the forthcoming parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections because of the "strategic failures" of the Islamic republic's leadership.
He also highlighted the devaluation of elections under Khamenei's leadership, saying holding such events was "pointless" given the current conditions of the country, which has seen months of unrest over living conditions, a lack of rights, and restricted freedoms, especially with regard to women.
Khamenei has "closed his eyes" to the "disastrous facts of Iran" and does not listen to the protests of millions of citizens, said Tajzadeh, who served as deputy interior minister under reformist President Mohammad Khatami, who held office from 1997 to 2005.
"On the other hand, most Iranians have also decided to ignore the leader and his radio and television addresses to protest the miserable state of the country. Don't vote," Tajzadeh added.
The publication of the letter came after another call from the Islamic republic's leader for voters to head to the polls en masse for March 1 elections he framed as "a solution for the country's ongoing issues."
Tajzadeh's letter highlights the deep-seated political divisions and the challenges facing Iran's reformist movement.
He criticized Khamenei for setting "red lines" that include maintaining hostile relations with Washington, enforcing the mandatory hijab law, supervision over the vetting of election candidates, and the continued illegal detention of political dissidents.
Such policies, Tajzadeh said, hinder any potential for international engagement or economic improvement for Iran in the foreseeable future.
Tajzadeh accused Khamenei of ignoring the "disastrous realities of Iran" and the voices of millions of dissenting citizens, highlighting a widespread resolve among Iranians to protest the dire state of the nation by boycotting the polls.
Tajzadeh was first arrested in 2009 during mass protests disputing the reelection of then President Mahmud Ahmadinejad, who ran against opposition reformist candidates Mehdi Karrubi and Mir Hossein Musavi.
In 2010, Tajzadeh was convicted of harming national security and propaganda against the state. He was released in 2016 after serving most of his seven-year sentence.
After his release, Tajzadeh often called on authorities to free Karrubi and Musavi, who have been under house arrest for more than a decade.
In October 2022, a branch of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Court sentenced Tajzadeh to the current five-year term he is serving. Tajzadeh declined to speak in court during the hearing after a request he made to talk one-on-one with his lawyer was rejected.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
In Unusual Move, China Offers To Back Hungary In Security Matters
China offered to support longtime strategic partner Hungary on public security issues, going beyond trade and investment relations, during a rare meeting with Prime Minister Viktor Orban just as NATO struggles to expand its network in Europe. China hopes to deepen law enforcement and security ties with Hungary as the two mark their 75th year of diplomatic relations, Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong told Orban last week, the official Xinhua news agency said. During a visit to Budapest, Wang said he hoped such efforts would be "a new highlight of bilateral relations" in areas like combating terrorism and transnational crimes.
