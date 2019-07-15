Moscow Election Commission Chief Agrees To Meet Independent Candidates After Police Crackdown

MOSCOW -- The Moscow Election Commission chief has agreed to meet with independent candidates for the city council, or City Duma, a day after police violently dispersed demonstrators who demanded such a meeting.



Valentin Gorbunov, who has overseen the Moscow elections for the past 25 years, told Ekho Moskvy radio on July 15 that he is ready to meet in his office with independent candidates later in the day.

A day earlier, Moscow police detained more than 25 demonstrators outside the Moscow Election Commission headquarters after opposition candidates called for a sit-in protest following their exclusion from the elections and demanded a meeting with Gorbunov.



Candidates Ilya Yashin, Lyubov Sobol, Ivan Zhdanov, and Yulia Galyamina were among those taken to police stations on July 14 after an hours-long peaceful protest.



Three protesters were hospitalized after police used force to disperse them.



Candidates seeking to run for Moscow city council seats in September had to submit 4,500 verifiable signatures of support by July 6 to the election commission.



They campaigned for weeks in their respective neighborhoods to reach the required number.



The election commission said that many of the signatures for opposition candidates were invalid, claiming that either names, addresses, or passport details were incorrect, a claim rejected by opposition candidates as an attempt to exclude them from taking part in the elections.