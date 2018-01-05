Found, Empty: 'World's Most Expensive Bottle Of Vodka'

Danish police say what was claimed to be “the world’s most expensive” bottle of vodka -- valued at $1.3 million -- has been found empty at a construction site in Copenhagen early on January 5.

The bottle is made from 3 kilograms of white and yellow gold and 3 kilograms of silver. It also has a diamond-encrusted replica of the Russian imperial eagle on its cap.

Riad Tooba, a spokesman for the Copenhagen police, said authorities do not know what happened to the vodka, but the empty bottle was found intact at a villa that was undergoing renovation on the north side of the Danish capital.

A Danish Tabloid, Ekstra Bladet, reported that the finder was a construction worker named Jesper Kamper who said he and a colleague discovered it in the middle of a room they were working on.

The bottle was on loan from the Dartz luxury automobile manufacturer in Riga to a Danish vodka collector, Brian Ingberg.

A CCTV security video showed a masked man grabbing the Russo-Baltique vodka from Ingberg’s Café 33 bar in Copenhagen early on January 2 and fleeing.

Ingberg said the bottle was still valued at $1.3 million, even if it may have been slightly damaged.

“We still have the same vodka that was in the bottle before, so we’ll just fill it again,” Ingberg said.

Copenhagen police said they’re continuing to investigate what happened.

