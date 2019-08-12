Muslims In Kosovo Celebrate End Of Hajj

As the yearly hajj pilgrimage ended, Reshat Mexhidi, the vice president of the Islamic Community of Kosovo, called for respect for women, an end to all violence and equal property rights for both men and women.



Speaking to Kosovar Muslims in the Grand Mosque of Pristina on August 11, Mexhidi said that women are afforded property rights, according to the Koran, the Islamic holy book.



His speech began during the celebration of Eid al-Adha – the Festival of Sacrifice – a Muslim holiday that follows the yearly pilgrimage to Mecca.



Mexhidi said the holiday should serve as motivation for society to be more respectful to women.



He urged institutions to develop and foster religious coexistence, while noting that Kosovo is a cradle of religious law.



"I regret to say that religious freedom and women's rights continue to be violated in my country in various ways and forms, depriving me of the freedom that Allah has bestowed upon me,” Mexhidi said.

Based on reporting by RFE/RL’s Balkan service