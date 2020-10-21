Diplomats On The Move As World Powers Push For End To Nagorno-Karabakh Fighting

Armenian President Armen Sarkisian has left for Brussels for talks with the European Union and NATO while the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers are in Moscow for talks with Russia in a diplomatic push to end the fighting over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.



Hundreds of soldiers and civilians have been killed in the latest flare-up of hostilities that began on September 27.



The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on October 21 that Ceyhun Bayramov flew to Moscow for "consultations with the Russian side."



His Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanian, was due to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. It was unclear if the two ministers would meet face-to-face.



Bayramov and Mnatsakanian wil then travel on to Washington for talks on October 23 involving U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a development that has raised hopes of a breakthrough.



The United States, France, and Russia are the co-chairs of the so-called Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which has spearheaded efforts, so far unsuccessful, to resolve the dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh since a fragile 1994 cease-fire.



Meanwhile, both sides reported new fighting on October 21 in and around Nagorno-Karabakh as the second of two humanitarian cease-fires appears to have failed to hold.

Officials in Nagorno-Karabakh reported artillery bombardments, with fighting particularly intense in southern areas of the conflict zone.



Azerbaijan on October 21 denied one of its warplanes was shot down.



"The Armenian Defense Ministry's report on the downing of an Azerbaijani Air Force aircraft is untrue," it said.



Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanian said earlier on October 21 that the air defense of Nagorno-Karabakh had downed an Azerbaijani military plane in the southern part of the conflict zone. Stepanian did not specify the type of plane downed.

Fears Of A Wider Conflict



The fighting has raised concerns of a wider conflict in the South Caucasus drawing in Russia, which has a defense pact with Armenia, and Turkey, Azerbaijan's closest ally. There is also increased concern about the security of pipelines in Azerbaijan that carry Azeri gas and oil to world markets.



Sarkisian was due to meet NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, his office said.



"It is expected that the leadership of NATO and the European organizations will do everything possible to stop Azerbaijan's and NATO-member Turkey's military actions, which will help bring to life the cease-fire agreements," it said.



Armenia has accused Turkey of sending mercenaries to fight on the Azerbaijani side.



NATO member Turkey has rejected the accusation, saying it has no direct role in the fighting.

In the latest flare-ups, Azerbaijan said an Armenian regiment had been "forced out of action" and that fighting continued in several areas near the Line Of Contact in Nagorno-Karabakh.



Shushan Stepanian said the town of Martakert in Nagorno-Karabakh was under heavy fire.

Reports on both sides are often contradictory and hard to verify, with each accusing the other of attacking civilian targets..



Azerbaijan says its forces, which are boosted by increased military spending in the past few years and are making heavy use of drones, have made territorial gains.



Internationally recognized as part of mainly Muslim Azerbaijan, the mountainous territory of Nagorno-Karabakh has been controlled by mainly Christian ethnic Armenians, backed by Yerevan, since the 1994 cease-fire.

