NATO Member Romania Says To Buy 54 Abrams Tanks From U.S.
Romania's Defense Ministry on November 10 welcomed the approval of the potential sale of 54 Abrams M1A2 SEPv3 tanks to Bucharest announced by the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) a day earlier and the subsequent notification by U.S. Congress of the deal. The sale of the tanks, ammunition, and training simulators was estimated by the ministry at $1.07 billion, but Congress was notified of a higher value -- $2.5 billion -- by the DSCA. The reason for the difference in price was not immediately clear. NATO member Romania shares a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine.
Kyrgyzstan Blocks Independent Kloop Website's Kyrgyz Segment
The independent Kloop website's Kyrgyz-language pages (ky.kloop.asia) have been blocked in Kyrgyzstan after its Russian site was blocked in September amid ongoing pressure on the owner, the Kloop Media Public Foundation.
The Central Asian nation's Culture Ministry blocked Kloop's Kyrgyz site after the State Committee of National Security (UKMK) again claimed the media outlet distributed false information, Kloop said on November 9.
The claim was about a report that appeared on Kloop's website in September about jailed opposition politician Ravshan Jeenbekov and a statement he made saying that he was tortured while in custody.
Several Internet providers in the former Soviet republic blocked Kloop's site in Russian before the story ran. The Bishkek city Prosecutor's Office then initiated legal proceedings against the Kloop Media Public Foundation to suspend its work in Kyrgyzstan because of the critical coverage of the government by its media outlet.
The Culture Ministry also demanded Kloop remove an article about the alleged torture of Jeenbekov from its site in Russian.
On September 12, Kloop published an article refusing to remove the material, saying the story in question attributed all information about the situation faced by Jeenbekov while in custody to actual individuals and sources.
Kloop said at the time that it was officially informed of the lawsuit against it and the move followed an audit by the UKMK that determined its "published materials are aimed at sharply criticizing the policies of the current government" and that "most of the publications are purely negative, aimed at discrediting representatives of state and municipal bodies."
Established in June 2007, Kloop is a Kyrgyz news website (kloop.kg) most of whose contributors are students and graduates of the Kloop Media Public Foundation School of Journalism. As an independent media entity, it is known for publishing reports on corruption within various governmental bodies and providing training to Central Asian journalists in fact-checking and investigative techniques.
RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known as Radio Azattyk, Kloop, and the Center for Corruption and Organized Crime Research (OCCRP) have collaborated on a series of investigations concerning corruption in Kyrgyzstan.
Kyrgyzstan's civil society and free press have traditionally been the most vibrant in Central Asia. But that has changed amid a deepening government crackdown.
Kyrgyz authorities blocked Radio Azattyk's websites in Kyrgyz and Russian in late October 2022 after it refused to take down a video, which was produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America.
Officials of the Central Asian state claimed that the authors of the video "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side. RFE/RL rejected the accusation saying the broadcaster "takes our commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found.
In July, the Bishkek court annulled the decision that shut down RFE/RL's operations in Kyrgyzstan.
Uzbek, Italian Presidents Adopt Joint Statement On Bilateral Partnership
Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoev of Uzbekistan and Sergio Mattarella of Italy issued a joint statement in Tashkent on the development of a partnership and cooperation between the two nations, the Uzbek presidential press service said on November 10. The presidents also signed agreements on cooperation in such spheres as education, science, technologies, innovations, and sports, as well as an intergovernmental agreement of visa waiving for holders of diplomatic passports. Mattarella started his three-day visit to Central Asia's most-populous nation of 35 million on November 9. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Father Of Self-Exiled Belarusian Writer Jailed For Reposting Article
Self-exiled Belarusian writer Sasha Filipenka told RFE/RL on November 10 that a Minsk court sentenced his father to 13 days in jail for reposting an article by the Zerkalo (Mirror) website that the government has labeled as extremist. Filipenka wrote on Facebook earlier that police detained his father on November 9 and that it is "obvious that they are putting pressure on me and want me to stop talking to the European media." The 39-year-old writer is the author of several books for which he has received literary prizes. He fled Belarus after he took part in anti-government protests in 2020. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Hungary's Orban Says Talks On Ukraine's EU Membership Should Not Move Forward
Hungary's prime minister said he does not support moving forward on negotiations on Ukraine's future membership in the European Union, signaling again that his country could pose a major roadblock to Kyiv's accession ambitions. EU leaders are to decide in mid-December whether Ukraine should be formally invited to begin membership talks, with Hungary seen as a potential obstacle. Unanimity among member states is required to admit a new country, giving Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, a powerful veto. The EU’s executive branch this week recommended that Ukraine should be permitted to open membership talks once it has addressed some shortfalls.
Former Kazakh Economy Minister Detained After Deadly Brawl
ASTANA -- Former Kazakh Economy Minister Quandyq Bishimbaev was detained in Astana late on November 9 after a deadly brawl in a restaurant.
The Central Asian nation's Deputy Interior Minister Saken Sarsenov told reporters in the Kazakh capital on November 10 that a probe has been launched against Bishimbaev and confirmed media reports that Bishimbaev was detained.
"I cannot provide you with any additional information as the investigation is under way. More information will be provided as the investigation proceeds further," Sarsenov said.
Astana city police said late on November 9 that a man was detained after a brawl erupted in a restaurant that left a woman dead.
"All necessary forensic works are being conducted. Operative groups of the police department and the Esil district police unit are working at the crime scene. Investigations are under way," police officials said.
Media reports said that the deadly incident took place in Astana's Bau restaurant and identified the detained person as the 43-year-old Bishimbaev and the deceased woman as his 31-year-old wife, Saltanat.
Bishimbaev's relatives and lawyers have yet to make statements regarding the reports.
In 2018, Bishimbaev and 22 others faced a high-profile corruption trial that ended with Bishimbaev’s conviction on charges of bribery and embezzlement while leading a state-controlled holding company.
A court in Astana sentenced him to 10 years in prison, but Bishimbaev subsequently was granted an early release through the government's mass amnesty decree after serving about 18 months of his term.
A product of an elite education program backed by then-President Nursultan Nazarbaev, Bishimbaev rose quickly through the ranks in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
He served as deputy industry and trade minister and deputy chairman of Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund before becoming economy minister in May 2016.
With reporting by KazTAG, Tengrinews, Nur.kz, and Altyn Orda
Kazakh-Chinese Agreement On Visa-Free Travel Comes Into Force
The Kazakh-Chinese agreement on visa-free travel, signed in May, took force on November 10. According to the agreement, citizens of both countries are exempt from visa requirements for tourism, medical treatment, and business trips. The document grants Kazakh and Chinese citizens visa-free access for up to 30 days with a cumulative total of 90 calendar days within 180 days. Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation department said on November 10 that it had increased the number of flights from Almaty and Astana to Beijing and Urumqi, adding that new flights connecting Kazakhstan with Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Chengdu will be added. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
EU Has 'Plan B' If Hungary Vetoes 50 Billion Euro Aid For Ukraine
The European Union will be able work around any Hungarian veto and give Ukraine 50 billion euros ($53.4 billion) in aid, officials in the bloc said. The bloc's executive has proposed expanding budget support to help Ukraine pay salaries and meet other expenses as the war against Russia grinds on, and the EU's 27 member states are due to vote on the package at a December 14-15 summit. "Hungary risks overstretching its luck. We'd prefer to have them on board, but there comes a point when people get fed up with Budapest holding everyone hostage," one EU official said.
France Blames Russia For Effort To Whip Up Online Controversy Over Stars Of David Graffiti
France says it has been the target of a Russian online destabilization campaign that used bots to whip up controversy and confusion about spray-painted Stars of David that appeared on Paris streets and fed alarm about surging anti-Semitism in France during the war in Gaza. The 250 or so quickly erased blue stars are now the subject of French police investigations seeking to determine whether the graffiti were anti-Semitic and if they were organized outside France. The stars' stenciling on walls last month quickly fomented debate and alarm on social media and fears about the safety of France's Jewish community.
Siberian Court Sentences Buryat Anti-War Activist To Seven Years In Prison In Absentia
A court in Russia's Siberian region of Buryatia on November 10 sentenced Aleksandra Garmazhapova, the founder of A Free Buryatia foundation, to seven years in prison in absentia on a charge of distributing "fake news" about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Garmazhapova’s foundation has openly condemned the invasion and assists in the return of men mobilized to the war from their native Siberian region of Buryatia. The group also promotes wide autonomy for Buryatia and Russia's other ethnic regions. Russian authorities labeled Garmazhapova a "foreign agent" last fall. She is currently living outside of Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Former Latvian Interior Minister Sentenced To Prison In Russia Spying Case
The Riga City Court on November 9 sentenced Janis Adamsons, a former interior minister and an ex-lawmaker from the opposition Social Democratic Saskana (Harmony) party, to 8 1/2 years in prison after finding him guilty of spying for Russia.
Adamsons' co-defendant, Gennady Silonov, a former Soviet KGB officer and Russian citizen, was handed a 7-1/2 year prison sentence on the same charge.
Adamsons was found guilty of passing information related to Latvian laws, military finances, and the situation along Latvia's eastern borders to Silonov, who passed the information down the line to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).
Adamsons was also found guilty of possessing an illegal firearm.
The investigation against Adamsons was launched after Latvia's parliament supported the move by the Prosecutor-General's Office in December last year.
In June 2022, parliament voted to strip Adamsons of his parliamentary immunity to allow for his arrest and a search of his home.
Adamsons and Silonov pleaded not guilty and said they will appeal the court's ruling.
Adamsons graduated from the High Naval Political College in Kyiv in the 1970s when Latvia was a Soviet republic. From 1979 until the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, he served in the Soviet Border Guard forces in Russia's Far East.
After Latvia regained its independence in 1991, Adamsons served as the commander of Latvia's Border Guard service and as interior minister. Adamsons was a member of the parliamentary commission for defense, interior affairs, and prevention of corruption.
Adamsons’ eligibility to be a lawmaker has been questioned in the past by politicians who accused him of serving in the ranks of the KGB as the Border Guard troops during the Soviet era were under KGB command.
Latvia declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 and is now a member of the European Union and NATO.
With reporting by LSM
Stoltenberg Warns NATO Members To Be Ready For A 'Long-Term' Ukraine War
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has called on Ukraine's allies to continue giving Kyiv all the necessary military support it needs in its war against Russia's aggression and warned that they have to be prepared for a protracted battle.
"We have to keep giving the Ukrainians the weapons they need to stay strong on the battlefield today, so they can be strong at the negotiating table tomorrow," Stoltenberg said after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"These contributions help Ukraine defend its freedom and they help keep Europe safe," he said.
But Stoltenberg cautioned in an interview with the German news agency dpa that it could take a long time for Ukraine and its allies to achieve their goals.
"We have to be ready for the long term. Wars are by their very nature unpredictable. What we know for sure is that what happens at the negotiating table is inextricably linked to the situation on the battlefield," Stoltenberg said.
Aided by military supplies from its allies, Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in the spring to regain territory lost since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February last year.
But the counteroffensive has advanced more slowly than expected, sparking concerns of "war fatigue" among Kyiv's Western allies, especially in the United States -- Ukraine's main provider of military and financial aid.
The NATO chief told dpa that it had been obvious from the outset that the fight would be very difficult given Russia's time to prepare.
"We knew that Russia has prepared defensive lines for months -- with mines, with tank trenches, with a lot of defensive positions."
But Ukrainian troops "have been able to make gains and to liberate more territory" despite the difficulties it faced on the battlefield, he said.
Meanwhile, the British government on November 10 announced that 30,000 Ukrainian troops have completed training in Britain seven weeks ahead of schedule, what it said was "the largest U.K. military training effort since World War II."
In Kyiv, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on November 10 that training for Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 fighter jet is going according to plan, adding that some pilots are already undergoing "training in the sky." He did not give further details.
The U.S. Air Force announced late last month that a number of Ukrainian pilots had begun training to fly advanced F-16 fighter jets in the U.S. state of Arizona. They are expected to begin flying F-16s in combat sometime next year. Several European countries are also training Ukrainian pilots to fly them.
Earlier on November 10, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry confirmed that its forces had damaged two Russian landing boats in occupied Crimea in a strike early on November 10.
"Yes, this information is true," intelligence official Andriy Yusov told RFE/RL following reports by two Ukrainian publications -- Suspilne and Hromadske. "Two landing craft were damaged," Yusov said.
WATCH: The European Commission has recommended opening EU accession negotiations with Ukraine, while it also recommended opening talks with Moldova once it meets final conditions. RFE/RL Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak explains what the commission's recommendations mean.
The media reports said the strike occurred in Chornomorske, in the westernmost part of Crimea, and that it targeted two Russian high-speed landing boats.
The Russian Defense Ministry earlier said its air defenses had “intercepted” and “destroyed” three Ukrainian drones over the territory of occupied Crimea and the Tula region, south of Moscow.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, said that three districts were shelled from across the Ukrainian border. Gladkov said no injuries or damage was reported.
Ukraine's air defenses reported in turn that Russian drones attacked the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolayiv, Poltava, and Kyiv early on November 10. It said that five Iranian-made drones and one cruise missile were shot down.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
In the southern region of Kherson, two people were killed and five were wounded by Russian shelling over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on November 10.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces fought 69 close-quarter battles along the entire front line, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said early on November 10. It said Ukrainian forces repulsed dozens of "unsuccessful attacks" in areas of southeastern and southern Ukraine that have seen heavy fighting for weeks.
Russia Criticized For Failing To Act On Anti-Semitic Incidents In North Caucasus
Russian authorities have failed to appropriately tackle several anti-Semitic incidents that took place late last month in Russia's North Caucasus region, including some violent episodes that caused intimidation among the region's few Jewish inhabitants, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.
The incidents occurred amid growing anger in the region about Israel's bombardments in Gaza that came as a response to a deadly attack by Hamas, which has been deemed a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union, on Israeli and foreign civilians on October 7.
The incidents appeared to have been fueled by a wave of hate speech and disinformation on social media, HRW said.
In the most serious such incident, a mob of hundreds of people shouting anti-Jewish slogans stormed and shut down the airport in Makhachkala, in the predominantly Muslim region of Daghestan after a flight arrived from Israel on October 29.
Several people were reportedly injured during the incident, which was quelled only after the intervention of riot police and National Guard units.
Other incidents included the attack on a hotel by a mob acting on fake rumors that Israeli "refugees" were quartered there, and an arson attack on the unfinished building of a Jewish community center.
Although an investigation into the airport melee was opened by authorities, there was no clear official condemnation of the incidents as being anti-Semitic, HRW said.
“Russian authorities have not acknowledged these incidents as anti-Semitic, called out anti-Semitism, or taken steps to provide reassurance and improve security for Jews living in the region,” said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch.
“While police have made arrests over the airport incident and an investigation is ongoing, it is important to investigate the other incidents and bring those responsible to account.”
The rights watchdog said that instead of firmly and explicitly condemning the incidents in the North Caucasus and recognizing them publicly as anti-Semitic, Russian President Vladimir Putin during an October 31 meeting with security officials "accused the U.S. of 'using their Ukrainian agents' to 'instigate pogroms' in order to destabilize Russia.
The Russian authorities' response to the spate of incidents in the North Caucasus "contrasts dramatically with the systematic suppression of peaceful protests, arbitrary detention, and bogus prosecutions of government critics," HRW said.
HRW said Russia's government should officially "acknowledge these incidents as anti-Semitic, condemn anti-Semitism, and open an investigation into incitement of hatred."
“Russia should also address the broader issue of anti-Semitism, including by working with Jewish communities to make sure they are safe and publicly condemning anti-Semitic hate,” HRW's Williamson concluded.
Thirty-Six Moldovans Evacuated From Gaza Return To Chisinau
Thirty-six Moldovan citizens, including 18 children, have arrived in Chisinau after being evacuated from the war-torn Gaza Strip. The evacuees were flown from Egypt to Bucharest on board a Romanian military plane and then continued their journey to Moldova by bus, authorities said. Upon arrival, they were welcomed back by Prime Minister Dorin Recean. At least 15 other Moldovan nationals are still in Gaza and are expecting to leave, Moldovan authorities said. To read the original report by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Fugitive Moldovan Magnate Ilan Shor Has Left Israel, Interpol Says
Fugitive pro-Russian magnate Ilan Shor, accused by authorities in Moldova of overseeing a scheme to "buy" voters, left Israel this week, but his whereabouts are unknown, an Interpol official said on November 9. Viorel Tentiu, head of Interpol's office in Moldova, told state broadcaster Moldova-1 that Shor had left Israel. "We received information that Shor left the country late on 6th November," Tentiu said. "The identification of the flight and the destination remain unknown." Interpol is "gathering information to determine where he went," Tentiu added.
U.S. Approves Potential Sale Of Abrams Battle Tanks To Romania
The United States announced the approval of the potential sale of M1A2 tanks and related equipment to Romania, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement. The proposed a $2.53 billion sale to the NATO ally supports U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by helping to improve Romania’s security, the statement said. The agency on November 9 delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale, the statement said, adding that it will improve Romania’s ability to meet threats and provide equipment capable of participating in NATO operations.
France Accuses Russia Of Part In Disinformation Campaign Over Star of David Graffiti In Paris
France on November 9 blamed a Russian disinformation campaign for amplifying graffiti of Stars of David that appeared in Paris earlier this week. The Foreign Ministry said that Recent Reliable News/Doppelganger is a Russian propaganda network that "artificially inflated" pictures of the graffiti on social media. The Russian Embassy in Paris strongly condemned what it said were “groundless attempts” to seek a Russian connection. French prosecutors said earlier they were investigating whether two Moldovans who admitted to painting Stars of David on properties in Paris did so at the behest of someone abroad. The reasons behind the graffiti are unclear.
Border Crossings Jammed As Polish Truckers Protest Entry Permit Waiver For Ukrainians
A protest by Polish truck drivers is causing long delays at border crossings along the Polish-Ukrainian border, officials said on November 9 with few signs that the truckers’ complaints are being addressed.
Polish transport companies have blocked three border crossings with Ukraine since November 6, demanding the reintroduction of entry permits for Ukrainian truckers heading for EU countries. The European Union waived the permits after Russia invaded Ukraine last year.
"Currently, more than 20,000 vehicles are blocked on both sides," said Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, adding that he had discussed the issue with his Polish counterpart.
"Ukraine respects the right to protest and is ready for a constructive dialogue to resolve the situation," said Kubrakov.
The three blocked checkpoints are at Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, Korchova-Krakowiec, and Dorogusk-Yagodin.
In addition, there is a line of trucks stretching about 30 kilometers at the only checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border that the protesters have not blocked.
A spokesperson for the Polish Border Guard told RFE/RL that as of 3 p.m. local time at the Medyka-Shegyni checkpoint, 1,020 trucks had gathered on the Ukrainian side, and the approximate waiting time was 55 hours.
There are 450 trucks at the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoint, where the approximate waiting time for crossing there is 155 hours, the Polish Border Guard said.
Ukrainian driver Ihor Klak, who has already spent two days in line at the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoint, said Polish carriers have not kept their promise to allow one vehicle through per hour.
"For the last five hours, I have not moved even a meter. So how much is one car per hour?” said Klak, who considers the demands of Polish carriers to be illegal.
Klak said he has been working as a driver for more than 30 year and there has always been a permit quota, but permits have been issued disproportionately. There was supposed to be 1,000 permits given to Polish drivers and 1,000 given to Ukrainians. But he said the Poles gave out only 600.
Making matters worse, a lot of transport workers in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan have gone east because of the war, which means that transport in that direction has increased, and the number of permits offered would not be enough to handle the increase, he said.
“Poles say that we took away their jobs? Seriously? And why won't they say that they took jobs from the whole of Europe? Today, they occupy the first place in transport in the whole of Europe. They don't see that they are ‘beating down’ prices all over Europe?” Klak asked.
One of the organizers of the protest, Tomasz Borkovskii, told RFE/RL that the conditions have not changed. One vehicle is allowed through per hour at the three checkpoints they are blocking.
"So far there are no changes. We expect that a video conference of the vice ministers of infrastructure of Ukraine and Poland will take place today. I hope that they will reach some constructive conclusions for us," added Borkovskii.
Kubrakov said on November 6 that his ministry was cooperating with the European Commission and the government of Poland to resolve the situation.
“Our official position is that blocking the border harms the interests and economies of both countries,” he said.
With reporting by AFP
While Tens Of Thousands Of Afghans Leave Pakistan For Afghanistan, Returnees From Iran Spike Too
As tens of thousands of Afghan refugees deported from Pakistan arrive in Afghanistan, there has been a much quieter exodus along its western border, where the number of Afghans coming back from Iran has doubled during the past month.
Abdullah Qayomi, head of the ruling Taliban's refugee affairs at the Islam Qala border gate in the western province of Herat, said 14,480 Afghans have arrived at the crossing Qala this week alone, with daily numbers rising from about 1,500-2,000 to 3,000-4,500.
"When Pakistan made the decision to deport our countrymen, the figures started to rise here [too]," Qayomi was quoted by AFP as saying.
Last month, Islamabad announced plans to deport hundreds of thousands of undocumented Afghans from Pakistan, sparking warnings from international aid agencies that the move could cause a humanitarian crisis.
WATCH: Thousands of Afghans forced to return to Afghanistan after a crackdown in neighboring Pakistan say they now face life in makeshift camps without proper sanitation or water.
Since then, more than 300,000 Afghans have returned to their country from Pakistan, where authorities have pledged to deport more than 1.7 million undocumented Afghans.
Meanwhile, Tehran announced a similar plan that caught little attention, even though the Middle Eastern country is home to millions of Afghans. In August alone, some 46,000 Afghans returned voluntarily to Afghanistan from Iran, while another 43,000 were deported for a lack of documentation.
In an attempt to settle the issue with Tehran, a delegation led by the Taliban regime's de facto deputy prime minister for economic affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, is visiting Iran this week.
Still, this week Tehran banned Afghans with temporary work authorization from seeking employment.
"I'm worried because if I am fired because of lacking a work permit, how will I feed my seven-member family?” Enaytullah Alokozai, who works as an accountant for an Iranian business, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
“If I go to Afghanistan, there is no work there either. We are at an impasse,” said Mustafa, a young Afghan man who has been working in Iran for a month.
Iran has hosted millions of Afghans for more than four decades. Still, Tehran has often complained of the lack of international aid for hosting Afghans.
More than 70 percent of the 3.6 million Afghans who left their country after the Taliban militants seized back power in August 2021 fled to Iran.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that 4.5 million Afghans live in Iran. But Tehran estimates the number to be over 5 million.
Zelenskiy Signs Laws Extending Martial Law, General Mobilization As Russia Hits Civilian Targets
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on November 9 signed laws extending martial law and a general mobilization by 90 days as Russia launched two missile strikes at Ukrainian civilian targets.
The laws, which passed the Verkhovna Rada on November 8, extend martial law and the general mobilization until February 14, 2024.
Martial law was introduced in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the day Russia's full-scale invasion began. A general mobilization was announced at the same time. The vote by Ukraine's parliament to extend them is the ninth since the beginning of the full-scale war.
The General Staff of Ukraine's military referred to the two missile strikes in its early summary as air-raid alerts were declared in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Kherson, and Mykolayiv regions.
Serhiy Lysak, the governor of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, separately said that one Russian missile was shot down over the region by Ukrainian air defenses. The latest strikes came a day after the Ukrainian military said at least five civilians were killed by recent Russian shelling in eastern and southeastern Ukraine.
The General Staff said in its evening summary that there had been 55 close-quarters combat clashes during the day at the front on November 9. It said Ukrainian forces repulsed dozens of "unsuccessful attacks" in areas of southeastern and southern Ukraine that have seen heavy fighting for weeks.
There also were 13 air strikes and 42 attacks from rocket salvo systems on Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas, the General Staff said, adding there were dead and wounded among the civilian population but without specifying numbers or locations.
The summary said Russian forces again attacked Ukraine using a Kh-59 guided cruise missile, which it said was destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses.
It was not possible to verify the claims.
On the diplomatic front, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba again rejected calls for the start of negotiations with Russia. Kuleba said previous attempts were fruitless and Ukraine "should not and will not fall into this trap."
"Between 2014 and 2022, Ukraine held about 200 rounds of talks with Russia," Kuleba said on X, formerly Twitter. "During this period, 20 cease-fire agreements were reached, all of which were quickly violated by Russia."
Kuleba, addressing "those with short memories," also emphasized that neither these negotiations nor the agreements were able to prevent the full-scale invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine.
"Those who argue that Ukraine should negotiate with Russia now are either uninformed or misled, or they side with Russia and want [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to take a pause before an even larger aggression," he said.
Group Of Iranian Students Suspended For Organizing Mixed-Gender Events
Iran's Qom University of Medical Sciences has imposed academic suspensions on several students for organizing mixed-gender parties, accusing them of "undermining the social and educational structure and promoting permissiveness through social media activities."
The university's disciplinary committee secretary, Mehran Lachini, on November 8 disclosed the bans ranging from one to four academic semesters saying the disciplinary action came following an alleged uproar from students over what they called the disruptive activities of their peers.
The offenses cited included the spreading of what the university deemed as immoral content online and the organization of mixed-gender parties, which prompted an official review and the subsequent decision by the disciplinary committee.
Details regarding the identities or the precise number of students penalized were not revealed.
Gender segregation has long been a contentious issue at Iranian universities.
Over the past four decades, various university facilities, including cafeterias and libraries, have seen the implementation of the gender-segregation policy, sparking protests from students. Some universities have even been established exclusively for just one gender to attend.
In the 1980s, some Iranian universities implemented a system where classes were divided by a curtain to separate male and female students. This measure faced opposition from Ali Khamenei, who was then president and is now Iran's supreme leader.
Over the past two decades, Khamenei has consistently stressed the importance of "Islamicizing universities" and has advocated against the organization of "mixed-gender recreational camps."
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily newspaper, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent nationwide protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly breaking the country's hijab rule.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment and flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Current Time
Russian Police Detain Journalist With Kazakh Citizenship After Annulling Residence Permit
Police in the Russian city of Perm on November 9 detained journalist Vladislav Ivanenko, who is a Kazakh citizen and an employee of the Properm.ru website, and placed him in an immigration detention center. A day earlier, authorities in Perm annulled Ivanenko's residence permit for unspecified reasons, Properm.ru said, adding that Ivanenko has lived in Russia for eight years and never broke any laws or regulations. The website called on police "to stop pressuring the employee and the media outlet." At the moment, Ivanenko is being held in incommunicado, properm.ru said. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
EU Says It Expects Moldova To Implement More Sanctions Against Russia
Moldova has to take further steps in aligning itself with the European Union's punitive measures and sanctions against Russia, the bloc's executive body recommended in its annual progress report that advocates the conditional opening of membership negotiations with Chisinau.
Moldova and Ukraine obtained candidate status for EU membership in June last year, and the European Commission's report published on November 8 commends the small southeastern European country for fulfilling six out of nine criteria needed to open membership negotiations.
The report highlights Chisinau's firm backing of Kyiv since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and commends it for taking in large numbers of refugees, noting that Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries, hosts the largest per capita number of Ukrainian refugees.
But the report urges Chisinau to make more sustained efforts in aligning itself with the sanctions and restrictive measures the EU slapped on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Last year, the document states, Moldova had a 54 percent rate of alignment with the 27-member bloc's restrictive measures.
This year, "Moldova started its gradual alignment with some of the 115 EU restrictive measures related to Russia/Russian activities abroad," the report said, adding that the rate of alignment has reached 78 percent as of August, when Chisinau also expelled 22 de Russian diplomats and 23 support staff from Moscow's embassy -- a two-thirds reduction of its staff.
Furthermore, Moldova this year imposed sanctions against 13 Russian nationals, including Wagner mercenaries, troops accused of rape in Ukraine, and policemen that tortured Moscow protesters, the report said.
However, "more work is needed to align with EU restrictive measures and enhance the robustness of their implementation including by strengthening the national authorities in charge of this action," the report said.
Moldova's pro-Western President Maia Sandu, whose shock defeat of Moscow-backed incumbent Igor Dodon in November 2020 marked a U-turn in the country's previous Moscow-oriented position, has welcomed the findings and the recommendations of the report, vowing to redouble reform efforts to join the EU by the end of the decade.
"We've got a lot of work to do as the path we've chosen is full of challenges. Work does not scare us and our goal is for Moldova to be ready to join the EU by 2030," Sandu wrote on Facebook.
Iranian Ministry Bans Ads Using Images Of Popular Actresses Over Hijab Opposition
Iran's Islamic Guidance Ministry has banned the promotional use of images of two prominent actresses who have voiced opposition to the mandatory hijab law from the newly released film Popular.
The film's director, Soheil Beiraghi, disclosed via an Instagram story on November 8 that actresses Fatemeh Motamed-Aria and Baran Kosari were barred from having their faces used in promotional materials after Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili, Iran's Islamic guidance minister, appeared to widen an existing ban on promotional materials featuring those who have spoken out publicly against the hijab.
Beiraghi said that in response to the ban, he removed all images from the film's promotional materials and instead printed the names of the three main cast members, both male and female.
While judicial authorities have summoned the actresses and others to court over their stance on the hijab law, the Islamic Guidance Ministry has said that due to violations of hijab regulations, these artists are now barred from working.
"It is not possible to work with those" actresses who had previously protested the mandatory hijab by appearing without it in public places and events, Esmaeili said last month.
Katayoun Riahi, a veteran actress, made headlines when she removed her mandatory hijab in solidarity with nationwide protests against the Iranian government after the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the head scarf law.
Civil disobedience in Iran involving anti-hijab acts has increased since Amini's death. Authorities have responded with a brutal crackdown on all forms of dissent, detaining thousands across the country.
In a move aimed at minimizing the financial fallout of the ban, films already featuring these actors will continue to be shown, according to the ministry's Cinema Organization.
The ban has faced criticism from various quarters, including the Etemad newspaper, which argued that banning actors' faces from film promotions could harm a movie's success.
Mohammad Khazaee, head of the Cinema Organization, suggested that an apology for "unveiling" could potentially be a prerequisite for the female actors to resume work.
Riahi, who is one of the banned actresses, said the suggestion is a nonstarter.
"My dignity does not allow me to work in today's cinema? Who the hell are you to say so?!" she wrote on social media.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Violators of the hijab requirement can face up to two years in prison, although proposed legislation would increase the maximum sentence to up to three years for repeat offenders.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab, or mandatory head scarf, remains high as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belarusian IT Expert Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison Over Drone Attack At Military Airport
Belarusian IT expert Dzmitry Mastavy has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of treason and collaboration with extremists over a drone attack at the Machulishchy Air Base near Minsk in late February that damaged a Russian military cargo plane, the rights group Dissdentby said on November 9 without giving the exact date of the Brest regional court's ruling. The Reform.by website said the Supreme Court of Belarus will hear Mastavy's appeal against his sentence on November 10. Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka said earlier that a Ukrainian-Russian national and associates had been arrested for organizing the attack. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Tajik-U.S. Businessman, Russian Accomplices Accused Of Smuggling Technology To Support Russia's War In Ukraine
