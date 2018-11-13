Navalny Barred From Leaving Russia Ahead Of ECHR Ruling

Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says authorities have barred him from leaving the country.
Navalny, a fierce Kremlin critic, posted on Instagram and tweeted on November 13 that airport passport-control officers stopped him for what they said were "special checking measures."
"The border guards tell me that I am barred from leaving Russia," he wrote in another tweet.
Navalny said they cited "some letter [saying] that I am prohibited from leaving, but there is no explanation why."
Navalny said he was on his way to hear a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in his case. Meduza reported that the Strasbourg-based court is to issue its final decision in a suit against Russia claiming Navalny was illegally detained seven times at demonstrations between 2012-14.
The news website said it's a ruling in appeal after Russia challenged a ruling in Navalny's favor.
A vocal foe of President Vladimir Putin, the often-jailed Navalny has organized large street protests on several occasions and published a series of reports alleging corruption in Russia's ruling elite.
Last month, he walked free after spending 50 days in jail on administrative charges related to antigovernment protests he has organized.