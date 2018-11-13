Navalny Barred From Leaving Russia Ahead Of ECHR Ruling

Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says authorities have barred him from leaving the country.

Navalny, a fierce Kremlin critic, posted on Instagram and tweeted on November 13 that airport passport-control officers stopped him for what they said were "special checking measures."

"The border guards tell me that I am barred from leaving Russia," he wrote in another tweet.

Navalny said they cited "some letter [saying] that I am prohibited from leaving, but there is no explanation why."

Navalny said he was on his way to hear a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in his case. Meduza reported that the Strasbourg-based court is to issue its final decision in a suit against Russia claiming Navalny was illegally detained seven times at demonstrations between 2012-14.

The news website said it's a ruling in appeal after Russia challenged a ruling in Navalny's favor.

A vocal foe of President Vladimir Putin, the often-jailed Navalny has organized large street protests on several occasions and published a series of reports alleging corruption in Russia's ruling elite.

Last month, he walked free after spending 50 days in jail on administrative charges related to antigovernment protests he has organized.

With reporting by Meduza