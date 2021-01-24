Accessibility links

Dueling Rallies In Moldova Support, Criticize Kremlin Foe Navalny

Dozens of Moldovans gathered on January 23 outside the Russian Embassy in Chisinau in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny. At the same time, about a dozen demonstrators nearby chanted slogans against Navalny while waving the flag of Moldova's Russia-backed breakaway Transdniester region and the black-and-orange St. George ribbons used by Kremlin supporters. Large protests against Navalny's prosecution took place on January 23 across Russia and abroad.

