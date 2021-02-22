Navalny’s Long Day In Court

Accessibility links

As expected, Aleksei Navalny lost two court cases on February 20: Judges rejected his appeal against a prison sentence on a parole-violation claim he calls absurd and found him guilty of defaming a World War II veteran in a case he said was a Kremlin propaganda stunt. What's behind the decisions and what's next? RFE/RL senior correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

