Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Navalny’s Long Day In Court
As expected, Aleksei Navalny lost two court cases on February 20: Judges rejected his appeal against a prison sentence on a parole-violation claim he calls absurd and found him guilty of defaming a World War II veteran in a case he said was a Kremlin propaganda stunt. What's behind the decisions and what's next? RFE/RL senior correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
Episodes
-
February 15, 2021
Court Fights And Courtyard Lights
-
February 08, 2021
Navalny's Crime And Punishment
-
February 01, 2021
High Stakes On The Streets And In Court
-
January 25, 2021
Protests And Portents
-
January 18, 2021
Navalny's Return
-