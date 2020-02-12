New Virus Cases In China Fall Again As Deaths Exceed 1,100

China’s National Health Commission on February 11 reported 97 new coronavirus deaths for the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities nationwide to 1,113.



The total number of confirmed cases of the illness in mainland China stands at 44,643. However, the number of new cases – 2,015 – has declined for a second day.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has named the disease caused by the virus as COVID-19.



At a conference in Geneva on combating the virus on February 11, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyes urged countries to work together against the “grave threat” posed by the outbreak.



He said viruses have “more powerful consequences than any terrorist action.”



China, where 99 percent of the illnesses are, remains in a state of “emergency,” Tedros said at the conference, adding that the virus also "holds a very grave threat for the rest of the world.”



COVID-19 is believed to be highly contagious and the case of a British man who transmitted the virus to at least 11 other people has raised fears of a new phase of it spreading abroad.



The biggest case of contagion outside China is aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off Japan, where 174 people have tested positive, including two Ukrainians. The ship originally had 3,700 passengers and crew on board. It is expected to remain in quarantine until February 19.



The mortality rate for the illness remains at around 2 percent.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters