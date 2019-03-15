‘Multiple’ Fatalities In Two Mosque Shootings In New Zealand; Four People Arrested

Police in New Zealand say there have been "multiple," "significant" fatalities in mass shootings at two mosques in the city of Christchurch and that at least four people have been taken in custody.



Police Commissioner Mike Bush said early on March 15 that an “active shooting” situation was still under way and he advised citizens to remain in their homes and not to visit mosques “anywhere in New Zealand.”



Bush said three men and one woman have been taken in custody, apprehended by local police. He added it was unclear if other people were involved in the shootings in the city of some 375,000 people.



He also said several improvised explosive devices were found at various sites.



One national television network reported that nine people had been killed, but other reports cited a significantly higher number. No official figures were released.



New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the events made for "one of New Zealand's darkest days."



“What has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence," she added.



Local media earlier said shots had been fired near the Masjid Al Noor mosque, with witnesses saying they had seen several bodies lying on the ground inside and near the building.



Several hundred people were in the mosque at the time, officials said.



A witness said he saw people running from the mosque in terror after a man dressed in black entered and opened fire.



"The guy just started firing shots, we all took for cover,” one of the people in the mosque told local radio.



“We didn't hear no more shots and we got up and obviously some people from the mosque ran out, and they came back in a pile of blood, some had been shot and then about five minutes after that the police turned up and they escorted us outside," he said.



Another witness said he saw the gunman flee before emergency services arrived



"I saw dead people everywhere," the witness said.



Bangladesh's cricket team, which is competing in New Zealand, was near the mosque at the time of the shooting but all members were safe, a team coach said.



Officials said a shooting was also reported at the Linwood Masjid Mosque, although details from that incident were not yet clear.



Shootings of this type are in New Zealand. The country tightened its gun laws to restrict access to semiautomatic rifles in 1992 after a mentally disturbed man shot dead 13 people in the town of Aramoana.



Still, a person over 16 can apply for a standard firearms license after completing a safety course.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa

