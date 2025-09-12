Newly Freed Belarusian Prisoners Shed Tears At Emotional News Conference

Belarusian prisoners released from jail on September 11 were brought to tears by the Free Choir of Belarus at an emotional news conference in Vilnius. The newly freed individuals described years of grim and sometimes sadistic conditions in prison custody as they spoke publicly, some for the first time in years. Among the 52 people released was Ihar Losik, a former reporter with RFE/RL's Belarus Service, and Alena Tsimashchuk, who had been a journalist fellow at RFE/RL's headquarters in Prague.