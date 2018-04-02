Moscow 'Outraged' Over Prague's Decision To Extradite Alleged Russian Hacker To U.S.

Russia says the recent decision to extradite an alleged Russian hacker from the Czech Republic to the United States is aimed at "undermining" bilateral relations between Moscow and Prague.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement on April 2 that Moscow was "outraged" at the extradition of Yevgeny Nikulin, who allegedly stole data and was wanted by both Russia and the United States.

The ministry described the extradition as "a deliberate and politically motivated step aimed at undermining the constructive foundation of bilateral cooperation," adding that Moscow will take "all necessary measures" to protect Nikulin's interests.

Nikulin pleaded not guilty to charges that include computer intrusion and identity theft at a court in San Francisco on March 30 after being extradited from the Czech Republic.

Czech Justice Minister Robert Pelikan made the decision to extradite the Russian hacker after the country's top court rejected a last-minute appeal from the Russian.

Nikulin, 29, is accused in the United States of hacking big Internet companies, including LinkedIn and Dropbox, in 2012 and 2013. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted to the charges against him.

Russia, where Nikulin is wanted for alleged involvement in an online theft of about $2,000 in 2009, had made a rival extradition request.

The tug-of-war over Nikulin has led to some friction in the Czech government.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis has said Nikulin should be extradited to the United States. But Pelikan had said that President Milos Zeman -- known for his relatively pro-Kremlin views -- had advocated handing the suspected hacker over to Russia.

Nikulin's lawyer said his client claimed the FBI was trying to link him to the hacking of the Democratic Party's servers during the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign.

