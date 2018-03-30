Czechs Extradite Alleged Russian Hacker Nikulin To U.S.

The Czech Justice Ministry has confirmed Czech news reports that an alleged Russian hacker wanted by both Washington and Moscow has been extradited to the United States.

Yevgeny Nikulin is accused of hacking big Internet companies including LinkedIn and Dropbox in 2012 and 2013. In the United States, he faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted on charges that include computer intrusion and identity theft.

But his case became an international tug-of-war when Russia made a rival extradition request shortly after the United States put forward its request. In Russia, Nikulin is wanted for alleged involvement in an online theft of about $2,000 in 2009.

"We confirm extradition to the United States," a spokeswoman said in a text message sent to the Reuters news agency. "He has already flown out."

During a visit to the Czech Republic, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on March 27 in Prague that "we have every reason to believe and expect that Mr. Nikulin will be extradited to America."

With reporting by Aktualne.cz, CTK, and Respekt.cz