Nineteen People Killed In Bus Crash In Russia

Nineteen passengers died when a bus plunged off a bridge into a frozen river in Russia's Far East on December 1, local authorities said.



"According to updated information, 19 people died, 21 have various injuries," the local government for the Zabaikalsk region said in a statement.



Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said in a statement that the bus, traveling from the town of Sretensk to the city of Chita, east of Moscow, fell from a bridge into the Kuenga River at 09:38 Moscow time.



It said about 43 passengers and a driver were on the bus.



Two helicopters with medics were dispatched to the scene.



A police spokeswoman told Russia-24 TV that the cause of the accident was being investigated.



Russia's record on road safety is one of the worst in the world.



According to figures released by the country's traffic police, 18,214 people died in road accidents last year.

