Nobel Peace Prize Awarded To Novaya Gazeta's Editor, Filipino-American Journalist

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Russian independent newspaper Novaya gazeta's Editor in Chief Dmitry Muratov and Filipino-American journalist Maria Ressa “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression.”

Maria Ressa
Maria Ressa

“Ms. Ressa and Mr. Muratov are receiving the Peace Prize for their courageous fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee, the award-giving body, said in a statement on October 7.

“At the same time, they are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions.”

The prestigious Nobel Peace Prize is intended to honor an individual or organization that has “done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations.”

Last year's award went to the World Food Program, a Rome-based UN agency aimed at fighting hunger around the globe.

The award is accompanied by a gold medal and more than $1.14 million. The prize money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

