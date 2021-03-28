Accessibility links

North Macedonia

North Macedonia Gets COVID Shots Through Vaccine-Sharing Scheme

A shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines has reached North Macedonia. Western diplomats observed the arrival of the vaccines at Skopje International Airport on March 28. It is the first COVID-19 vaccine delivery that the Western Balkan country has received under the international vaccine-sharing program COVAX. Serbia donated some Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines to North Macedonia in mid-February, while Skopje also bought Sputnik V vaccines from Russia in early March.

