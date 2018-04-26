North, South Korean Leaders To Hold Summit At Border

Kim Jong Un is to become the first North Korean leader to set foot on South Korean territory since the end of the Korean War in 1953 when he crosses the military demarcation line dividing the two Koreas on April 27.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will personally meet Kim at the border, Moon's chief of staff, Im Jong Seok, said on April 26 in Seoul.

The first talks between the two leaders will be held at the Peace House, just south of the border at the joint village of Panmunjom.

South Korea said the summit would discuss "the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the establishment of permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, and the advancement of inter-Korean relations."

The North Korean delegation also includes Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong, who in February attended the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The two leaders will plant a pine tree dating from 1953 when the Korean War armistice was signed, before an agreement is signed and announced, Im said.

Kim and Moon will later attend a banquet, to be followed by a farewell ceremony.

The summit -- the third after meetings in 2000 and 2007 -- will precede a planned meeting between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump, expected to take place next month or early June.

Tensions in the region escalated last year after North Korea launched several ballistic missiles and performed a nuclear test, while Kim and Trump traded threats and insults.

But at the beginning of this year Kim began an unexpected program of diplomatic outreach, which included the North's attendance in the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Based on reporting by dpa and BBC