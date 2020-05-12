Death Toll In Private Nursing Home Fire Near Moscow Rises To 11

The death toll in a fire in a retirement home in the town of Krasnogorsk near Moscow has risen to 11, with two more elderly people succumbing to injuries suffered during the blaze.



Town authorities said on May 12 that two of nine retirement-home residents hospitalized after the fire died overnight.



The blaze ravaged the private nursing home around midnight on May 11, killing nine on the spot.



Officials have said the fire was caused by a faulty electrical wire.



The administrator of the retirement home, whose identity has not been disclosed, was detained on a charge of failing to provide services "corresponding to safety regulations."



Deadly fires caused by violations of safety regulations or faulty wiring are common in Russia.



Last month, a fire in another private retirement house in Moscow claimed four lives.

Based on reporting by Interfax, Kommersant, and TASS