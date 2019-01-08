Orthodox Priests Perform Memorial Service To Victims Of Russian Building Collapse

Orthodox priests have performed a memorial service for the victims of the collapse of a residential building in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk.

In accordance with the Orthodox Christian tradition, the service was performed on February 8, the ninth day after the victims' deaths in the tragedy that took place in the early hours of December 31.

The liturgy and memorial service for the 39 people who died in the collapse were performed at Magnitogorsk's Orthodox Cathedral.

Metropolitan Grigory of Chelyabinsk and Miass led the service. The Bishop of Magnitogorsk and Upper Urals, Innokenty, and the Bishop of Zlatoust and Satka, Vikenty, took part in the liturgy and the service.

After that, the priests held a memorial service and prayer at the site of the tragedy.

Russian authorities say the collapse was caused by a cooking-gas explosion.

The last victims of the collapse were buried on January 7 in Magnitogorsk and Tajikistan.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax