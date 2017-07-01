Death Toll In Pakistani Fuel Tanker Explosion Rises To 190

The death toll from an oil tanker explosion in central Pakistan has risen to 190, hospital and government officials said on June 30 as 16 more people succumbed to their injuries.

The tanker overturned on June 25 on a main highway from Karachi to Lahore while carrying some 40,000 liters of fuel.

It exploded minutes later as crowds from a nearby village gathered to scavenge for fuel, despite warnings by the driver as well as motorway police to stay away.

Dozens of people were taken to hospitals with severe injuries and many have died from their wounds.

Pakistan held a collective funeral for 130 of the victims on June 27.

The tragedy marked a grim start to Eid, the celebrations closing the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Pakistan has many fatal traffic accidents due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles, and reckless driving.

