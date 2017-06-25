At Least 123 People Dead On Pakistan Road After Oil Tanker Overturns, Ignites Fire

Rescue officials say at least 123 people have been killed on a Pakistan highway after oil tanker overturned and ignited a massive fire, the Associated Press and Geo TV report.

Geo TV said the accident occurred in Bahawalpur District’s Ahmedpur Sharqia and injured at least 40 others.

Geo cited rescue workers as saying people in the area had gathered to collect fuel that was leaking from the oil tanker after it overturned. It cited witnesses as saying some of the people in the area had been smoking, which could have ignited the fire.

It said dozens of vehicles iwere engulfed in flames.

Based on reporting by Geo TV, AP, and TASS