Pakistani Taliban Chief's Son Reported Killed In U.S. Drone Strike

A son of Pakistani Taliban chief Mullah Fazlullah and 19 other people were killed in a suspected U.S. drone strike this week in Afghanistan, officials say.

Abdullah, who is also known as Iman Diri, was killed in the Chawgam area in the eastern province of Kunar on March 6 when a training camp for suicide bombers near the Afghan border was hit by two missiles, Pakistani intelligence officials said.

The officials were speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

Two other regional commanders of the Pakistani Taliban -- Gul Mohammad and Ustad Yaseen, who trained suicide bombers -- were also among the dead, Pakistani media reported.

Afghan authorities earlier said 27 militants were killed in the strike that targeted an Islamic seminary.



Fazlullah's son is the fourth high-profile Taliban figure to be killed by drones within a month.

Pakistani Taliban deputy chief Khan Said Mehsud, also known as Sajna, was last month killed in a drone strike, which was followed by the killing of two other commanders.

