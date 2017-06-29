Driver Attempts To Drive Into Crowd Outside Paris Suburb Mosque

A man has been arrested in a Paris suburb after trying to drive a car into a crowd in front of a mosque on June 29.

Police said no one was injured by the incident in the Paris suburb of Creteil and that the man’s motives were unclear.

But Le Parisien newspaper reported that the man said he wanted to avenge attacks linked to Islamic State (IS) militants in recent years that have killed scores of people in Paris.

Police said the driver did not succeed in driving into the crowd because of barriers placed in front of the mosque.

On June 19, a driver in a van ran over worshippers as they were leaving a mosque in the Finsbury Park area of north London, killing one man and injuring 11.

The driver, 47-year-old Darren Osborne, was charged with terrorism-related murder and attempted murder.

Prosecutors in London said Osborne was “motivated by extreme political views and a personal hatred of Muslims.”

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP