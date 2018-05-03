Pause Called In Armenian Protests After Ruling Party Changes Stance

YEREVAN -- Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinian has called for a pause in the massive three-week-long demonstrations after the ruling Republican Party (HHK) indicated that it might support him for prime minister in a May 8 parliamentary vote.

Pashinian, an opposition lawmaker who has been leading the protests since April 13, cautiously welcomed the change in the HHK party's stance, telling a rally in Yerevan's Republic Square on May 2 that the HHK's "verbal" concession will need to be confirmed in meetings with the party's leadership.

"The issue has practically been solved," he told tens of thousands of people at the rally as he called off strike actions and protests scheduled for May 3. "Kids, you are going to school tomorrow. We are suspending protests and going to have a rest."

Pashinian's remarks came after Vahram Baghdasarian, parliamentary leader of the HHK, announced that the Republican Party will not field its own candidate in a May 8 vote and will support any candidate that is nominated by at least one-third of the parliament, "whoever that might be."

Under Armenia’s constitution, if a prime minister is not elected in the second vote on May 8, parliament will be dissolved and early general elections would be held with the HHK-led acting government in charge of the electoral process.

Pashinian has led the antigovernment protests that forced Republican leader and former President Serzh Sarkisian to step down as prime minister just days after he was elected to the position by the parliament.

Sarkisian had been president for a decade but term limits forced him to step aside last month. However, the HHK-dominated parliament quickly appointed him as prime minister, a switch made possible by constitutional changes that weakened the presidency while bolstering the prime minister's powers.

The move prompted thousands to heed Pashinian's call and to take to the streets, outraged that the new system would have allowed Sarkisian to remain Armenia's leader indefinitely.

They also accused Sarkisian and his Republican Party of widespread corruption and failing to raise living standards.



Baghdasarian made the May 2 announcement a day after the HHK used its parliamentary majority to block Pashinian from becoming prime minister in an initial vote in parliament.

Baghdasarian's announcement also came minutes after opposition parties declared that Pashinian had secured support from at least 35 lawmakers, the number needed in the 105-seat legislature to be nominated as a candidate in the May 8 vote.

The Tsarukian Alliance, with 31 seats in parliament, announced that it would support Pashinian’s nomination. Together with Pashinian’s Yelk faction, which has nine seats, that gives him support from more than one-third of the legislature.

President Armen Sarkisian, who is not related to Serzh Sarkisian, called for talks to be held to resolve the crisis before the second scheduled vote for prime minister on May 8.

"I deeply regret that the political crisis continues despite the fact that everyone is talking about how dangerous it is for the future of the country," Armen Sarkisian said in a statement.

His calls were echoed by acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetian.

Pashinian's move to end, for now, the wave of protests came after a dramatic day during which crowds he had called into action blocked nearly every major road in the country, paralyzing traffic and business activity on May 2.



Hundreds of people blocked main highways, including one connecting Yerevan with the country's main airport, and those leading to the Georgian and Iranian borders.

Pashinian called on his supporters to allow passage for all Defense Ministry and emergency vehicles and urged them not to block the army's supply routes or the two strategic highways connecting Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh.

The ethnic Armenian-populated breakaway region of Azerbaijan was the cause of a deadly war between Armenia and Azerbaijan that started in 1988 and ended in a 1994 cease-fire. A four-day flare in the fighting in 2016 resulted in nearly 100 being killed.

In Vanadzor -- Armenia’s third-largest city, some 110 kilometers to the north of the capital -- protesters blocked the buildings of the mayor’s office and the regional governor’s office.

Residents of the town of Armavir, including striking winery workers, gathered in front of the regional governor’s office and demanded that he join the “popular movement” or resign.

With reporting by AFP, AP, and dpa