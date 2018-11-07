Plaque Honoring Slain Kazakh Figure Skater Denis Ten Unveiled In Almaty

ALMATY -- A plaque honoring Kazakhstan's slain Olympic figure-skater Denis Ten has been unveiled in Almaty. The plaque was unveiled on November 7 on the wall of the apartment block where Ten was born and lived.

Russian figure skating coach Tatyana Tarasova, who trained Ten in Moscow for many years, attended the ceremony. She said that Ten was "a unique person."

"He only wanted to live in Kazakhstan, although he could have chosen other places in the world. Thanks to Denis, many people in the world learned about Kazakhstan," Tarasova said.

The Deputy Mayor of Almaty, Arman Qyryqbaev, said a monument dedicated to Ten will be unveiled in Almaty in spring.

Ten, a bronze medalist at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and a silver and bronze medalist at the world championships in 2013 and 2015, was fatally stabbed in central Almaty in July after he confronted two men who were trying to steal his car's mirrors.

The two suspects were arrested and charged with Ten's murder.