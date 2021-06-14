Accessibility links

A Meeting In Geneva

Expectations are low ahead of a high-profile summit between the U.S. and Russian leaders, who are to meet this week for the first time since President Joe Biden took office in January. RFE/RL senior correspondent Mike Eckel joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss the June 16 summit in Geneva.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

