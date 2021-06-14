Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
A Meeting In Geneva
Expectations are low ahead of a high-profile summit between the U.S. and Russian leaders, who are to meet this week for the first time since President Joe Biden took office in January. RFE/RL senior correspondent Mike Eckel joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss the June 16 summit in Geneva.
