Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Bucha And Beyond: The Ramifications Of Alleged Atrocities

As Russian forces withdrew from the suburbs of Kyiv, they left a trail of death and destruction -- including mounting evidence of cold-blooded killings of Ukrainian civilians. Will this awful development change views of the war in Russia or the West? Alexander Clarkson, a lecturer at King's College London, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.​

Episodes

