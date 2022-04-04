Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Bucha And Beyond: The Ramifications Of Alleged Atrocities
As Russian forces withdrew from the suburbs of Kyiv, they left a trail of death and destruction -- including mounting evidence of cold-blooded killings of Ukrainian civilians. Will this awful development change views of the war in Russia or the West? Alexander Clarkson, a lecturer at King's College London, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
