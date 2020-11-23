Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Podcast: Challenges In The Near Abroad And At Home

What do the election of a pro-EU politician and the defeat of the incumbent, a fan of Russian President Vladimir Putin, mean for Moscow's interests in Moldova? And can Russia's regions cope with the COVID-19 surge? RFE/RL senior correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

