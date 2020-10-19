Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: COVID-19 In Russia -- The Situation, The Mood, The Wait For A Vaccine
The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Russia reached above 15,000 more than once this past week, for the first time since the pandemic hit last winter. And there are delays in production of the vaccine that Russia approved in August. RFE/RL Moscow Correspondent Matthew Luxmoore joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
