Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Subscribe
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Subscribe

Podcast: COVID-19 In Russia -- The Situation, The Mood, The Wait For A Vaccine

Podcast: COVID-19 In Russia -- The Situation, The Mood, The Wait For A Vaccine
Embed
Podcast: COVID-19 In Russia -- The Situation, The Mood, The Wait For A Vaccine

No media source currently available

0:00 0:13:12 0:00
Direct link

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Russia reached above 15,000 more than once this past week, for the first time since the pandemic hit last winter. And there are delays in production of the vaccine that Russia approved in August. RFE/RL Moscow Correspondent Matthew Luxmoore joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG