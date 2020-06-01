Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: Dissent And Diplomacy
Sergei Mokhnatkin, who had been in and out of prison since he tried to protect an elderly woman from police at a Moscow protest in 2009, has died at the age of 66. And on the global stage, U.S. President Donald Trump wants to invite Russia and three other additional countries to a G7 summit this year. RFE/RL senior correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
