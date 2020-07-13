Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: From Moscow To Khabarovsk
Russia’s first week under a changed constitution that allows President Vladimir Putin to seek two more terms produced a clampdown by law enforcement and an angry response to the popular governor of Khabarovsk, a region more than 6,000 kilometers from Moscow. What’s happening, and what happens next? Current Time Executive Editor Kiryl Sukhotski joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
Episodes
-
July 06, 2020
Podcast: 'Triumph' Or Tragedy?
-
June 29, 2020
Podcast: Theater Of The Absurd?
-
June 22, 2020
Podcast: A Postponed Parade And Presidential Ambitions
-
-
June 08, 2020
Podcast: The Coronavirus And The Vote
-
June 01, 2020
Podcast: Dissent And Diplomacy