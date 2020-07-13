Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Subscribe
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Subscribe

iTunes Google Podcast Subscribe

Podcast: From Moscow To Khabarovsk

Podcast: From Moscow To Khabarovsk
Embed
Podcast: From Moscow To Khabarovsk

No media source currently available

0:00 0:17:12 0:00
Direct link

Russia’s first week under a changed constitution that allows President Vladimir Putin to seek two more terms produced a clampdown by law enforcement and an angry response to the popular governor of Khabarovsk, a region more than 6,000 kilometers from Moscow. What’s happening, and what happens next? Current Time Executive Editor Kiryl Sukhotski joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

Episodes

See all episodes
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG