Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: Goodbye COVID, Hello Democracy? Unpacking Putin’s Remarks
In remarks broadcast over the weekend, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is handling the coronavirus “quite smoothly” and that constitutional amendments up for a nationwide vote on July 1 are a step toward democracy. Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL’s Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
Episodes
-
June 08, 2020
Podcast: The Coronavirus And The Vote
-
June 01, 2020
Podcast: Dissent And Diplomacy
-
-
May 18, 2020
Podcast: The COVID Case Count, And The Courts
-
-
May 04, 2020
Podcast: Media Freedom And Unfreedom In A New Era