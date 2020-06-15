Podcast: Goodbye COVID, Hello Democracy? Unpacking Putin’s Remarks

Accessibility links

In remarks broadcast over the weekend, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is handling the coronavirus “quite smoothly” and that constitutional amendments up for a nationwide vote on July 1 are a step toward democracy. Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL’s Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

