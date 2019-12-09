Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: Momentous Days For Russia, Ukraine, And Belarus

Will Russia bolster its influence with western neighbors Ukraine and Belarus? RFE/RL Senior Correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin's talks this past weekend with Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka and his "Normandy Format" meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

