Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: Momentous Days For Russia, Ukraine, And Belarus
Will Russia bolster its influence with western neighbors Ukraine and Belarus? RFE/RL Senior Correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin's talks this past weekend with Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka and his "Normandy Format" meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine.
Episodes
November 18, 2019
Podcast: Impeachment Battles In Washington, Talk Of Ukraine Peace Talks
November 11, 2019
Podcast: The Death Of A Whistle-Blower
October 28, 2019
Podcast: 'Returning The Names' Of The Victims Of Stalin's Terror
October 14, 2019
Podcast: Russia's Role In The Middle East