Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Podcast: Olympic Nightmares, Arctic Dreams
Russia heads into the New Year with a hard-to-shake sports-doping scandal threatening to keep it out of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. On an grander scale, the country faces a daunting challenge from climate change -- but is hoping to capitalize as much as it can. RFE/RL's Michael Scollon joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

