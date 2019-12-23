Podcast: Olympic Nightmares, Arctic Dreams
Russia heads into the New Year with a hard-to-shake sports-doping scandal threatening to keep it out of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. On an grander scale, the country faces a daunting challenge from climate change -- but is hoping to capitalize as much as it can. RFE/RL's Michael Scollon joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
